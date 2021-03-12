Local company produces drones for medical deliveries in Nepal

Local Nepalese company Prokura Innovations is producing drones to facilitate medical deliveries in hard-to-reach areas around the country. The company also focuses on the production of low-cost drones to ensure everyone gets access to healthcare.

Much of Nepal is affected by the harsh terrain or terrible roads, making reaching specific places a task in its self. For this reason, people have been looking for solutions to overcome the problems, with drones being at the top of the list of deliveries.

Around the world, drones are used to deliver everything from your morning coffee to medicines to those few nails you need to finish the renovations in your house once country that is yet to see the introduction of delivery drones in Nepal.

The company builds drones aware of their surroundings and connected to the internet to allow all parties involved to track it and ensure the flight is going smoothly. The system consists of the delivery drone, a mobile app to track the drone, a mobile app for medical inventory management, and a server that stores a database and a launcher system for the drones.

A spokesperson from the company shared:

Prokura Innovations aims to tackle last-mile delivery of medicines using drones to connect underserved health posts to a surrounding equipped health facility. Every child has the right to healthcare, and that right should be independent of her origin of birth. Our drones will help ensure that right. We strongly believe that drones can be built and used in Nepal to deliver medical supplies for emergency and routine purposes.

Prokura Innovations is also adamant to keeps its technologies opensource. This allows other people and companies to take the original products and improve upon them or adjust them to suit a certain location. Then Prokura Innovations can come back to the improved products and see if they can benefit from them. It also means that companies also wanting to provide delivery services won’t have to start from scratch.

