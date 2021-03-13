It has been, thankfully, a while since we’ve seen someone do something really stupid with a drone. That streak of relative sanity has come to an end with this video.

You know, of course, that drones can be dangerous things. Those props, at speed, can cause a lot of damage to human flesh. In fact, we saw a post the other day on Twitter showing deep cuts to someone’s cheek that was so graphic it was almost stomach-churning. So it should go without saying: Always have a healthy respect for the reality that a drone can cause injuries.

Especially if you’re trying to fly while hanging from one.

Just say no

If you ever happen to be piloting a massive industrial drone and someone says they’d like to hang suspended from it…just say no. No, you can’t hang from my drone. No, I won’t attempt to fly this with you hanging from it. No, you will fall down and go boom.

In the case we’re about to see, which has been making the rounds on Facebook via TikTok, the pilot didn’t say “No.” And what’s the worst that could happen? Well, have a look. The flight is so egregious that it caught the attention of Romeo Durscher of Auterion. Romeo loves drones and has a healthy respect for the ways in which they should – and should not – be used.

I didn’t see this coming. My first concern was a tree popping up, or the fence expanding upwards, or a horse attacking this flying little human. But that this would happen… I really, really didn’t think. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/Sh85XnCcPP — Romeo Durscher (@romeoch) March 13, 2021 And the prize for stupidest drone flight goes to…

As bad as this was…

It could have been much worse. The altitude wasn’t that high and – thankfully – the ‘passenger’ wasn’t hit by any blades. We also give him 1 point for wearing a helmet. But wow…this could have been an unmitigated disaster.

So sure, have a few chuckles at the video. But we hope that’s mixed with the appropriate amount of horror.

And, as they say, don’t try this at home. Or in the field. Or anywhere. Drones aren’t made to do this, and neither are people. Just say no.

