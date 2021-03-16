Nuvem UAV releases the Spectral 2 mapping drone

Brazilian drone maker Nuvem UAV has released its Spectral 2 mapping drone with support for a wide range of plug-and-play payloads. The Spectral 2 has support for MicaSene, FLIR, and its own custom mapping sensors.

With a sensor onboard, the Spectral 2 has a flight time of one hour, with the ability to cover 400 hectares per flight. The drone features folding arms, making it easy to transport and store away, with a range of 6 km and a 14 m/s cruise speed.

The drone uses a standard connector that allows sensors to be quickly swapped in and out on the one-axis gimbal that ensures the sensor points toward the ground at all times. Right now, the Spectral 2 is compatible with the MicaSense Rededge MX and Altum, the DLIR DUO PRO, and the company’s own NVM 24MP RGB sensor.

The drone’s case can support batteries, allowing for up to three hours of flight time, and the flight can be fully automated from takeoff to landing. It can fly in winds of up to 12 m/s and comes with a redundant autopilot system to ensure it stays in the air and on course. It has a total takeoff weight of 3 kg and uses GPS and GLONASS.

A PPK and RTK module can be added to the drone to ensure data accuracy and integrate the location data directly into the sensor’s image data. It also removes the need for ground points, making mapping easier, faster, and cheaper.

To control the drone, the company has created its Ncontrol system flight control system that allows you to create a mission, watch over the mission in real-time, and ensure the produced data is accurate and of good quality. The drone also comes with a mobile pre-flight checklist to ensure operations are safe and compliant.

In the box, you get the Spectral 2 itself, a transmitter, one battery, telemetry system, a charger, power supply, a car power cable, a data cable, and a padlock to make sure no one steals the drone out of its military-grade hard case.

Photo: Nuvem UAV

