PowerVision PowerEgg X gets live streaming, video call update

PowerVision has released an update for its PowerEgg X drone and gimbal in one to allow users to live-stream and make video calls with it. The update comes as a surprise but is for sure a welcome addition, especially the live-streaming mode.

The new features come along with firmware version 2.1.2 and are available to all users right now. When it comes to the video calling side of things, the PowerEgg X has essentially been adjusted to mimic a webcam in the correct mode and connected to a PC.

This allows you to use it as a webcam for pretty much any video conferencing app, including Zoom, Skype, and Google Meet. While in this mode, the camera will also lock onto you, with the gimbal moving to keep you in the center of the frame. You can join a meeting or call in either 720p or 1080p resolution.

You can now also live-stream directly from the PowerEgg X while flying and in drone mode. This allows you to connect directly to YouTube, Periscope, and TikTok. SyncVoice allows users watching the stream to record their first impressions of the video anonymously to make it feel more realistic during the pandemic.

Wally Zheng, founder and CEO of PowerVision, shared:

“With the exponential growth in global virtual events, conference organizers, producers, and participants are looking for a more dynamic production experience. The PowerEgg X’s new features set a new standard for innovating the future of both live and virtual events and exhibitions.”

PowerEgg X combines the three main ways many people shoot in one product. The camera has a 1/2.8″ sensor capable of 12MP photos and 4K 60 fps video at 75 Mbps.

The PowerVision PowerEgg X can be used as a handheld camera thanks to the removable arms, increasing the battery life to three and a half hours. It also has face detection allowing it to automatically track a person keeping them in view of the camera. The PowerEgg X allows you to dub your voice over the footage using the mobile app and has gesture controls.

During CES 2020, PowerVision had the PowerEgg X in drone mode flying in a waterfall, this is only able to be achieved by purchasing the Wizard version of the drone, which comes with a waterproof shell for the drone and pads for the feet that allow it to land and take off on water. While flying, PowerEgg X has a flight time of 30 minutes, the ability to track subjects, and built-in quick shots such as Dronie, Helix, Rocket Circle, and Ellipse.

You can order the PowerEgg X now for $899, which will get you the camera, drone arms, one battery, remote, extra propellers, camera strap, and a camera bag. If you are looking to get the waterproof housing, two batteries, even more propellers, and the water landing pads, that will set you back $1,249.

