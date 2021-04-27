AIRT, AUVSI host Global Public Safety UAS Summit at XPONENTIAL 2021

Two of the biggest actors in promoting use of unmanned systems for the common good are renewing their previous partnerships ­­– this time as organizers of the Global Public Safety UAS Summit at XPONENTIAL 2021.

The Airborne International Response Team (AIRT) and Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International AUVSI will stage a series of panels and workshops at XPONENTIAL.

As always, their objective is to encourage deployment of unmanned systems and robotics in ways benefiting society and humanity.

One show, two formats

In deference to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, XPONENTAL – the world’s largest unmanned systems and robotic vehicles show ­– is being held in two phases.

The first will involve virtual panels of experts discussing public safety and humanitarian-related topics, streamed May 4-6.

XPONENTIAL’s habitual in-person format will resume in Atlanta August 16-19. At that time, AIRT’s DRONERESPONDERS initiative will provide instructional activities on how emergency workers use drones in crisis situations.

Drones going global

Virtual exchanges will feature US and international public safety drone experts. Included in the latter group are officials from the London Fire Brigade and United Nation’s World Food Programme.

AIRT executive director Christopher Todd says the aim is to inspire increased use of drones and robotic systems in saving lives and protecting property during disasters around the world.

We will be including international content in this program that you will not find at most in-person drone-related events. Our continued partnership with AUVSI will help educate first responders and disaster response professionals on how like-minded organizations around the globe are using Drones For Good.

Keely Griffith, AUVSI’s director of industry education, says the effort seeks to accelerate the already rising deployment of unmanned systems in emergencies.

The adoption of unmanned and autonomous systems within the public safety community continues to garner immense interest throughout the industry. We look forward to having first responders and emergency services personnel take an increasingly active role in XPONENTIAL’s Assuring Autonomy educational programming.

Special pricing offer

Special pricing is available to public safety agencies and organizations registering with the code AIRT30. It offer bundles virtual content in May with in-person participation in August.

That, notes Todd, represents lower costs to budget-pinched agencies eager to make Global Public Safety UAS Summit training content available to their full squads.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos