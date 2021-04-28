Order up: Drones are now delivering Girl Scout cookies in Virginia

“Be Prepared” may be their motto, but nobody prepared Girl Scout troops to sell cookies in the middle of a pandemic. So now, they’ve turned to drone delivery.

This cookie-selling season has been hard on Girl Scout troops. Foot traffic is missing at the local hotspots. Going door-to-door in their neighborhoods or camping outside grocery stores is not feasible. And with many people still working from home, taking order forms to parents’ workplaces is also not an option.

Flowing with the times

The girls in uniform have been quick to adapt. They have taken to promoting unique sales links on social media apps, partnered with food delivery platforms, and set up “virtual cookie booths” online to tempt folks with Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tag-alongs.

The sales, however, are still down. This is why the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline has reached out to Google-developed drone delivery company Wing.

Future drone pilots?

Wing has been operating a commercial drone delivery service in Christiansburg, Virginia, since 2019. The residents love the service and have been using it to receive everything from FedEx packages and library books to hot meals and grocery products. And now, they can get a fix for their sweet tooth and nostalgia alike through the Wing delivery app.

Wing has committed to delivering 3,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to the community of 20,000 residents via drones, but will deliver more if necessary. The orders, meanwhile, have started to pour in.

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council CEO Nikki Williams tells USA Today:

We’re seeing a nice response as people are learning about it. Thin Mints are the most popular drone cookie order followed by Samoas.

Williams also pointed out that as the girls help the Wing team to prepare the orders, they are also learning about drone technology. And this, we think, is awesome, because we need more girls in the drone industry, and what better way to get them excited about the tech than to have them see it in action themselves!

Want to know what else can you order via Wing drone delivery? Watch this:

And if you’re in Christiansburg, Virginia, you can place your Girl Scout cookies drone delivery order here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos