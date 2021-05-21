Watch Baby Yoda light up the sky in Disney+ drone show

Baby Yoda is everywhere: in our hearts, in all kinds of merchandise, in internet memes, in video games, and now, even in Disney’s drone light shows.

You may call him “The Child” or Grogu, but there’s no denying that this little creature is a big deal. Baby Yoda is so ridiculously cute that scientists have actually felt the need to offer an explanation as to why a 50-year-old toddler is able to turn people’s brains into cotton-candy goo.

So, when Disney+ decided to host a drone light show in Los Angeles to commemorate National Streaming Day this week, it was obvious that the star of its hit show The Mandalorian would turn up to illuminate the night sky.

Alongside Baby Yoda, dotting the LA skyline were iconic characters and imagery from beloved movies, series, and sports across the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ ecosystem.

But honestly, when we heard Disney+ was going to host a drone light show, we hoped that Disney Enterprise would show off some of its recently patented drone technology for live performances.

That patent’s abstract detailed that drones would work together with other ground-based systems to move and animate objects on a live stage. According to the patent text:

The system includes distributed show systems and human actors as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, which that are tracked, monitored and controlled to provide dynamic show participation with the distributed show system and human actors.

Think on the lines of a drone lifting a battleship while using its downward draft to make the masks move with the wind, thus creating an ultra-realistic effect.

Since that patent categorically called regular drone light shows “disconnected” from the live performance cadence of the rest of the production, we have been eager to see how Disney plans to make drones work in tandem with human actors. But maybe that’s something Disney would like to showcase only in its theme parks.

For now, the regular drone light shows would do – as long as they keep on bringing back Baby Yoda. You can watch the video from the Disney Bundle show that enthralled Santa Monica residents this week here:

