There’s been a real trend recently with awesome CineWhoop-style videos. And we’ve just seen another that’s high up on the “Awesome” chart.

You know the kind of video we’re talking about, where an FPV drone, usually a small CineWhoop or TinyWhoop-style device, takes us on a little narrative: the story of a place and a moment in time. There’s always some great piloting between connected locations as the entire vista/story is unveiled. There’s also, generally, some audio post-production, as if the drone were eavesdropping while it flew past the subjects.

You know the type, right?

Lake of the Ozarks

If you haven’t heard of it, this is a man-made lake, created by a reservoir put in place back in 1929. It has become a wildly popular resort area known for its beauty, boating, and social life. Now, a new FPV video released by the restaurant/bar Lakehouse 13 pulls all of those elements together. It features a ton of different scenes, great piloting, and is definitely worth a couple of minutes of your time. If you’re on a laptop or desktop, definitely take this full-screen:

Location, Location, Location

When we write up stories like these, we always do a little research. Because we’ve never been to Lake of the Ozarks (though we are fans of the Netflix series), we didn’t know much about the location. It’s Missouri’s most popular lake destination, featuring some 1,100 miles of shoreline. If you think that’s big… well, you’re right. That’s more shoreline than the coast of California.

It’s also a boater’s paradise, and there is no shortage of fast boats ripping up the waterways on a pleasant day. Though there are areas with restricted speeds, much of the Lake is the equivalent of the Autobahn, with some drivers pushing their boats to the limit. So while it’s beautiful, expect plenty of traffic if you head there for a visit, particularly on the weekend.

FYI, we’ve contacted Lake House 13 to see what else we can learn about that video and will update this post when we hear something.

Of course

You can’t watch a video like this without thinking of that other recent hit: Right Up Our Alley. We wrote about that viral phenom here, and you can relive those memories right now:

Are there some other videos like this that have caught your attention? Drop us a link in the comments and perhaps we’ll do a round-up.

