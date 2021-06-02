What to expect from Oklahoma’s first and only drone festival: Thunderbird

The Thunderbird Drone Festival, taking place August 13-14, 2021, in Woodward, Oklahoma, will showcase drone filmmakers from all over the world, along with FPV drone races, a scavenger hunt from the air, and a drone technology expo.

First things first, this is going to be an optional in-person event, to be held at the historic and charming Woodward Arts Theatre (restored from the 1920s). While the event is dedicated to celebrating the art of drone cinematography and photography, there is plenty of action planned for pilots that seek thrills, fame, and entertainment from their drones. Here’s everything on the agenda:

Drone Film Festival

If you’re a drone filmmaker, Thunderbird Drone Festival is your chance to win awards, prizes, and industry recognition – no matter where you’re located in the world. Once shortlisted, should you choose to attend the event in person, you will receive a fixed number of free passes.

Entries can be submitted in various categories, including landscape and architecture, sports, showreel and commercial, dronie, FPV, narrative, still, and Made in Oklahoma.

The festival organizers ask that all films be five minutes in length or less and at least 50% of the footage must be shot using a drone. The deadline for submissions is June 26, 2021, while festival selections will be revealed around July 10, 2021.

Sky High FPV Races

FPV races will be held in a 50,000-square-foot industrial warehouse in Woodward. You can check out the race area in this video:

Scavendrone

One of the biggest highlights of the Thunderbird Drone Festival is going to be Scavendrone – a 48-hour contest where pilots from anywhere in the world will compete in a scavenger hunt from the air. A list of objects and locations will be given and each pilot will have 48 hours to find, photograph/edit, and submit the items. Multiple awards will be given out in two categories: US and international.

Drone Expo

This event will be held on the second day of the festival. Expect a drone technology exposition, panel discussions on the drone industry, as well as drone demos and classes.

