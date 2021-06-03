Jeremy Clarkson successfully herds sheep with a drone, until he doesn’t

Jeremy Clarkson, an English broadcaster and columnist with a penchant for getting into trouble, has a new show coming up on Amazon Prime, called Clarkson’s Farm. And a hilarious new video released on Twitter gives a sneak peek into what happens when a self-confessed “inept townie” is tasked with running a 1,000-acre working farm.

The video shows the former Top Gear host herding sheep with a DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise drone. Since this drone comes with a speaker accessory and can play pre-recorded sounds such as the bark of a dog, real-life farmers are actually using the M2E to replace super-expensive sheepdogs.

Clarkson also points to how a good sheepdog these days costs upward of £20,000 ($28,000) and requires about six months of training before it can actually prove useful. A speaker-equipped drone, on the other hand, costs only a fraction of the same.

And then there are time- and labor-saving benefits. For comparison, a two-hour sheep herding job that typically requires two people and two teams of dogs can be tackled by a single drone in 45 minutes.

So, while our determinedly anti-politically correct TV personality was armed with a perfectly clever modern solution for an old problem, Clarkson being Clarkson, something had to go wrong. To find out what, watch this video:

"In just 25 minutes I’ve completely mastered sheeping” – @JeremyClarkson

[10 seconds later]

"Oh shit." Clarkson's Farm starts on 11th June, you herd it here first. pic.twitter.com/qYSqUeNIH9 — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) June 2, 2021

You’d agree it’s one of those moments where you’re gently reminded why Clarkson has been dubbed as an “absolute legend” and “TV gold” by his fans. The man is clearly stepping out of his comfort zone for the eight-part Amazon Original series and we cannot wait to see more of his shenanigans!

Amazon also promises the show is going to be a treat when it airs on June 11:

Jeremy Clarkson is a journalist, a broadcaster, and a man who travels the world to slide sideways in supercars while shouting. He is not a farmer, which is unfortunate because he’s bought a 1,000-acre farm in the English countryside and decided to run it himself, despite knowing nothing whatsoever about farming.

Oh, and by the way, the video has caught DJI’s attention too:

*Takes notes for a possible M2E case study* https://t.co/tlQh6xOnn7 — DJI (@DJIGlobal) June 3, 2021

