Hubsan’s 249g Zino Mini Pro drone hits FCC database before launch

The ultra-lightweight Hubsan Zino Mini Pro, a 249-gram drone that looks like a solid DJI Mini 2 competitor on paper, has been available for pre-order in the United States since May 2021. However, its estimated shipping date has remained a mystery. But now, it appears a launch could be imminent. And that’s because the Zino Mini Pro has just turned up on the database of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) – which is usually the final step before a product is released commercially.

Hubsan apologizes for Zino Mini Pro shipping delay

To be fair, the shipping of Zino Mini Pro has been affected by the ongoing global chip shortage. On July 5, the drone manufacturer shared an apology video for those who had pre-ordered the sub-250-gram drone. Hubsan indicates in the video that it is open to procuring the chips at a higher price also if that can help to expedite the shipping of the fully-assembled drone.

The drone maker is also offering compensatory rewards to those who pre-ordered the Zino Mino Pro before June 15. These customers will receive complimentary access to Hubsan Care Refresh service worth $59 and a free Hubsan gift bag.

Zino Mini Pro: Stripped down

Let’s see the images that have been released as part of FCC filings…



























Also read: Mini SE launches in China as DJI’s cheapest, entry-level drone

DJI Mini 2 killer?

The Zino Mini Pro comes with a 1/1.3-inch 48 MP CMOS camera that films in 4K at 30 frames per second. The drone can fly for 40 minutes on a single charge – which means it gives you an extra nine minutes of playtime compared to the Mini 2. And, in what will probably be its biggest selling point, the Zino Mini Pro is equipped with three-direction obstacle avoidance – a feature that DJI offers only in drones costing $799 or above.

Hubsan’s new drone does seem superior to the DJI Mini 2 on many fronts that matter to a hobbyist flyer. But all that is still on paper. Hubsan is yet to show us how its obstacle avoidance sensors perform in the real world. We have also not seen any sample footage from the drone yet that would help us to understand whether Zino Mini Pro’s bigger sensor (Mini 2 has a 1/2.3-inch 12 MP camera) performs better in low-light conditions or captures wider angle images than the Mini 2.

Zino Mino Pro price options

Hubsan has priced the entry-level 64GB in-built memory Zino Mini Pro at $459. If you need more juice than what a single battery can provide, you can buy the Starter Bundle that comes with two batteries, eight propellers, and a carry bag. This combo will cost you $539. But if you are going to pre-order the Zino Mino Pro without waiting for the reviews, probably a better option would be to throw in $30 more and get the three-battery combo for $569.

The 128GB version is priced at $509, $589, and $619 for the single battery, two battery, and three battery combos, respectively.

Read more: Hubsan crashes Zino Mini Pro during product launch livestream

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos