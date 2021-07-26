Carbyne-Edgybees partnership offers emergency responders enhanced drone video feeds

Emergency response solutions specialist Carbyne has teamed up with visual augmentation firm Edgybees to offer enhanced, real-time imagery during calamities. The service is designed to enrich live videos from drones and provide crisis managers with better, fuller information about developing emergencies their responders will be encountering.

Combining tech strengths in emergencies with enriched drone video

Carbyne continues developing its live, unified emergency reaction platform linking first responders, reporting witnesses, call centers, and public officials. As part of that, it is partnering with Edgybees, whose technology visually augments data in live drone video feeds from emergencies. Their goal is to both shorten the time between first alerts being sounded and the moment responders arrive, and provide crisis managers complete and enriched data to ensure they adopt the most efficient plans of action.

In addition to live drone videos, tagging, mapping, and other localization data, the system will add any other available aids – such as photos of surrounding areas – along with full details 911 call centers collect from reporting witnesses.

“Adding real-time video augmented with accurate geo-location of roads and key landmarks delivers a new level of visibility to response centers using the Carbyne emergency collaboration platform,” noted Adam Kaplan, CEO and founder of Edgybees. “It provides accurate situational analysis to first responders, dramatically increasing their ability to save lives during natural disasters, search and rescue missions, and other emergency response operations.”

Fuller situational awareness and better knowledge of the dangers and difficulties emergency services will face also aims to reduce accidents, injuries, or potential loss of life. All information collected towards that is fed along the entire length the response chain, giving everyone complete access to the unfolding situation. It is also available via a dedicated app.

“The vulnerabilities of our emergency response system have continually revealed themselves over the past year, and it’s evident the outdated system requires improvements that will save more lives and simplify the method overall,” says Carbyne President Erez Tsur. “Technological advancements in emergency response, such as the incorporation of real-time video or even drone capabilities, are streamlining mission-critical operations like never before.”

Both firms have established and growing relationships with government and public safety organizations in several countries. Edgybee’s military clients include the US U.S. National Guard, Air Force and Navy.

