Get 15 drones at IKEA for $59.99 CDN – sort of…

Well, well, well. If you’re looking for a deal on drones, you can’t beat this one: 15 drones at IKEA for CAD $59.99 (US $47.75). Just don’t expect them to fly…

Drones at IKEA? Yes, you read that correctly. The furnishings giant has added drones to its catalog – and these ones are definitely good at Returning to Home. In fact, that’s about all they do. Why? Because they’re not real drones, even though they look like them.

Let’s explain.

Drone “art”

We won’t keep you in suspense any longer. These drones are not intended to fly. They are, instead, meant for display. They’re part of a special IKEA “Art Event” and are available for a limited time only. We’re on the IKEA Canada site, but are making the assumption that this is not a “Canada-only” event:

Here’s a super-brief YouTube video that gives you a glimpse:

A closer look

If you’re a drone nerd looking for some art that reflects your passion, this might be the ticket. You can buy a single drone mounted in a shadow box for $24.95. Dimensions are 10¼ x 13¾” (26 x 35 cm), and you can find this puppy right here.

“Humans since 1982”

When we saw this, we noted what appears to be the title at the bottom. And we wondered: What does this even mean? But a closer look on the IKEA site indicates that’s the name of the artist, not the work itself. We also found that there’s another option available if you’ve got more space – and/or want more non-flyable drones on the wall:

Wow – 15 drones!!!

This version is larger – 19¾ x 19¾” (50 x 50 cm) – but features four different drone styles and a total of 15 different drones. The second-smallest model reminds us of the DJI Tello:

Will I buy 15 Ikea drones for $59.99?

Gotta admit, I’m slightly tempted. But the reality is, I’ve got more than a few drones kicking around – and might just mount a couple of real ones on the wall instead.

But hey – if you like drones and are looking for a bargain-basement piece of drone art, this might be the ticket for you. No license required, and you never have to worry about fly-aways.

