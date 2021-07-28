After its drones thrilled the world with a light show, Intel tech enhances Summer Olympics in other ways

Intel has generated a great deal of well-deserved praise for the performance of its uncrewed aerial vehicles during the light show for the Tokyo Games’ opening ceremonies. But Intel has been using its drones and powerful tech applications in other ways that are enhancing the Summer Olympics experience.

Intel drones, tech providing impressive lift to Summer Olympics

Though the opening ceremony light show may seem hard to beat, Intel drones and their tech applications are changing the way both viewers and organizers are interacting with events at Tokyo’s Summer Olympics. It reflects a web of services Intel agreed to provide when it became a Worldwide Olympic Partner in 2017, which are now improving anything from TV viewing quality to the efficiency of transport and venue management.

For starters, Intel drone participation involves 3D Athlete Tracking technology, which uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to significantly enhance video imagery beamed in TV coverage around the world. The applications allow for overlay visualizations and generate real-time insights that enrich certain Olympic event video feeds. Those weaves of data permit viewers to actually see athletes build up to and reach peaks during performances. Full sets of statistics shot into video, meanwhile, help television audiences to understand how races break down into phases and visualize how each of those is unfolding. In Tokyo, that service will be provided in track for the 100m, 200m, 400m and 4x100m relay sprint events.

Elsewhere, Intel’s True View tech is creating what’s being called the first immersive replays and featured during the 2021 Summer Olympics basketball games. The application does that by using 35 4K cameras placed around the Saitama Super Arena, shooting volumetric video. Those feeds are processed into 360-degree freeze frames, bird’s eye perspectives, and a number of other dimension-defying viewing angles.

Elsewhere, Intel tech is tapping into Tokyo’s 5G infrastructure to create ultra-high-resolution broadcasts enhanced with artificial reality additions. Meanwhile, Intel sensor-equipped cameras and other tech onboard transportation used by athletes will provide use and effectiveness data that can be put to real-time use, as well as in broader post-Games analysis to improve efficiency at future Olympics.

An Intel-International Olympic Committee partnership has also created unprecedent virtual reality facilities to help athletes prepare for their events. As part of that, a virtual reality platform was developed to create realistic training facilities for certain sports. Those interactive experiences also measure the effectiveness of workouts and provide individual athlete feedback. The pilot innovation is being tested in Tokyo as a means of creating better and more efficient practice venues, whose reduced size may help organization of future Games more cost effective.

Then, as things are wrapping up, it’s a pretty safe bet we’ll be seeing Intel’s drones working up more of their light show magic.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos