Mirth from the skies – a drone that fires nerf darts

Electrical engineer Cory found that the stress of the quarantine could be kept at bay with more Nerf battles with his kids. What the kids hadn’t counted on was Dad’s intention to mount a Nerf gun on a FPV drone.

Cory’s design aims were to make a flying Nerf gun that wouldn’t permanently alter his Shendrones Squirt V2. He also wanted to fire multiple Nerf darts with his existing RC link and 3D print whatever extra pieces he needed. He posted the files and the Arduino code on hackaday.

To launch the darts, he used two motors he had from previous quadcopter builds and controls them with an Arduino Nano. Motors get their power from the drone’s LiPo battery.

3d printed parts for Cory’s nerf drone. From: hackaday

It’s a little difficult to see the mechanism, but it looks like he’s used a servo to push the darts between two rotating wheels. The wheels then fling the darts toward the victim. It seems fairly accurate. He appears to score a crotch shot at the 0:16 mark.

It’s not exactly rapid-fire. From the time the trigger is pulled, it takes about 2.5 seconds to fire a dart. Then, it’s another five seconds before it’s ready to fire again.

He uses BetaFlight to control the drone. He has some more details on his build page.

Given the number of stories we write about deadly drones, it’s nice to see someone goofing around with the attack concept. His FPV video is entertaining. But I hope he posts some video of the victim’s perspective of the thing dealing spongy death from above.

