Canada’s 11-year-old drone service CEO sets sky-high business sights

Canadian entrepreneur Nation North is only 11 years old, but don’t insult his intelligence or business ambitions with suggestions that he wash cars or run a lemonade stand to get started. Ontario’s next tycoon has already raised his own seed funding and launched a savvy promotion to generate clients for his new drone photography and video company.

Canada’s newest drone photography and video entrepreneur

A resident of Sudbury, about 240 miles north of Toronto, the youthful North clearly has no time to waste in making his Sky Nation Productions drone company the first of many flourishing activities. According to an inspiring article on local news site Sudbury.com, North carefully established his business plan last year before raising financing with his own two hands, then shoring up all the administrative requirements to launch a drone enterprise. With that tied up, the budding founder and CEO has now devised a contest designed to attract entrants likely to become future clients for his drone photography and video filming work.

Dubbed the “Most Amazing Home in Greater Sudbury,” North’s contest offers his professional drone skills to film participants’ abodes. Outside judges will use that footage to select which among the entries is Sudbury’s most enviable crib. The winner will walk away with the “Break My Piggy Bank” grand prize worth $300 of what North describes as “[f]ull aerial photography session of your home, keepsake video of your home and property, USB drive with all of your pictures.”

And if that isn’t tempting enough, the marketing strategist is also offering the winner “[o]ne $100 Costco gift card toward the purchase of photography prints of their ‘Most Amazing Home in Greater Sudbury’.” Who do you think contestants – and judges, and anyone catching wind of the idea – will come to later when they decide to rent or sell their homes, or use them as backdrops for annual family Christmas card photos?

The contest – and company – is operated out of the Sky Nation Production website. Photos of homes in competition will be posted on the Sky Nation Productions Facebook Page, with “like” designated voting open to all comers between August 1 and 31 (4 p.m. sharp, as the very thorough rules for both contestants and judges stipulate). Participants can schedule drone shooting of their homes through the Sky Nation Productions website, where they can also take a gander at North’s truly impressive winter video work.

Don’t wait! Enter now (only if you live in Sudbury, that is)

Sky Nation Production already diversifying nascent drone services

The business-generating contest is only the most recent step in North’s precocious march toward professional activity. In preparing his launch he sold Christmas ornaments, using the proceeds to buy a DJI Mini 2 and its hi-res camera. The craft is light enough to fly under Canada’s pilot certification requirements. However, North did satisfy administrative regulations by obtaining his Ontario Master Business License last January, and registering Sky North Production as a commercial enterprise.

Still, why drones as a vocation?

“I’ve always loved remote control vehicles, when I was a kid,” the august CEO told Sudbury.com.

Information on the Sky Nation website indicates North is intent on generating as much real estate drone photography and video business as he can, and is already thinking about diversifying his service offer.

“As one of Greater Sudbury’s newest and youngest entrepreneurs, I am inviting you to consider Sky Nation Productions for all of your Aerial Drone Photography and Videography needs,” North pitches on his site – before adding another service he’s already provided pro bono. “My business also offers a Search and Rescue service for lost pets.”

Anybody wagering Nation North is just another youngster looking for unusual ways to kill time until summer vacation ends is begging to lose a bet on a blossoming business person clearly years and years ahead of his time.

Photos: Sudbury.com and Sky Nation Productions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos