‘We heard you guys like drone videos’ – Miami Dolphins flex FPV drone skills

The Dallas Cowboys created quite a buzz with that stellar drone footage of their practice facility for Hard Knocks, didn’t they? Well, it was enough for Miami Dolphins to come forward with an FPV drone video of their own – showing off their new world-class sports performance facility, the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Tuesday’s episode of Hard Knocks gave Cowboys fans an unfiltered, all-access peep into The Star – the football team’s state-of-the-art training facility in Frisco, Texas. The 91-acre campus came to life in one continuous, breathtaking drone shot, which, by the way, took only 15 takes to film.

But the Cowboys aren’t the only franchise with training digs to die for. After all, the Dolphins have invested a great deal of time and research to create a contemporary sports facility located in Miami Gardens, and it was unveiled barely a month ago. This is what Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins chairman of the board/managing general partner, said about the 217,200-square-foot complex at the time:

We are excited to partner with Baptist Health on this venue, which will set a new standard for technology, innovation, and training.

So, does it? See for yourself in this fly-through drone video released by the Dolphins:

We heard you guys like drone videos.



@BaptistHealthSF Training Complex pic.twitter.com/ghaTRr8Pui — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 25, 2021

While the Dolphins may not have gone for one single, uninterrupted drone shot, the footage is pretty awesome – especially when you factor in that it was made without the production value lent by HBO or NFL Films.

Meanwhile, if you want a breakdown of the different areas of the Baptist Health Training Complex, this is what we picked up from a press statement:

An outdoor practice area with two full natural grass field and full indoor practice facility

Two-story weight room with a cardio deck

Locker Rooms and a Players Lounge with multiple lounge areas and a barber shop

A state-of-the-art hydrotherapy area

Dedicated recovery area including cryotherapy and isolation tanks

Athletic training room with expansive rehabilitation space

A dining hall and fuel bar

Shaded spectator seating holding up to 2,200 people

Lush landscaping, including close to 16,000 flowers and shrubs, 210 palms, and 128 total trees

Parting thought: If FPV drone videos like these are going to be the new NFL trend, we are all for it. The more, the merrier. And the fans definitely wouldn’t complain!

