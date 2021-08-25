Viral FPV drone video of Dallas Cowboys’ HQ took 15 attempts to film

Everyone’s talking about last night’s episode of HBO’s 18-time Sports Emmy-winning series Hard Knocks. But more than the Dallas Cowboys, the spotlight is on The Star – the football team’s state-of-the-art practice facility in Frisco, Texas. And that’s because of a dope three-minute FPV drone fly-through video.

Hard Knocks has always tried to provide an unfiltered, all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League (NFL). But this week’s episode takes the idea of an all-access look to a whole new level.

In one continuous drone shot, Hard Knocks takes fans on a tour of the 91-acre campus, beginning with the entertainment district outside the facility and moving on to cover everything from the indoor and outdoor practice fields, back hallways and film rooms, to the team’s own meeting room as well as the locker rooms.

Take a look at the video, regardless of whether you’re an NFL fan or not, and you’ll see what the fuss is all about.

Viral drone video of The Star, Dallas Cowboys’ HQ and practice facility

Interestingly, the production team only had a three-hour window to pull off the drone shot because an indoor boxing match was scheduled at the facility later in the day. The team figured they could give it about 15 tries, and they literally got the perfect shot on their 15th and final try!

Sky Candy Studios, a Minneapolis-based aerial videography company that brought us the viral bowling alley video, worked on the production using a Cinewhoop-style first-person view drone that had a GoPro camera attached to it.

Cinewhoops are small, stable, and safer than your typical FPV drones. And as you have witnessed, they can capture some pretty amazing cinematic footage.

While Michael Welsh showed off uncanny piloting skills, Jason Weber from NFL Films directed the footage that required pinpoint accuracy and coordination from the many staffers and workers that were a part of the drone shot.

My view of that #hardknocks drone flight through the star. Ridiculous work by a talented group of people to pull it off…led by Mike Welsh and @skycandystudios pic.twitter.com/ZgVUGJy3vI — Jason Weber (@JasonZacWeber) August 25, 2021

Read more: This Jaguar Land Rover showroom FPV drone tour is next-level

