BRINC Drones, DroneResponders partner in emergency support

Emergency and police aerial craft specialist BRINC Drones has announced its new partnership with leading public safety and crisis responder advocacy group DroneResponders. In its part of the sponsorship, BRINC says it will contribute thought leadership and technology demonstrations to educate and advance efficiency of emergency management.

BRINC Drones is a recent entry in the drone manufacturing world, but its honed focus makes it a natural match with DroneResponders. The company is the direct result of the effect the 2017 Mandalay Bay shooting massacre had on 17-year old Las Vegas resident Blake Resnick. Aghast at the death and injury inflicted by a shooter police struggled to locate, Resnick began a three-year marathon of quizzing local authorities for ways tech might be developed in responding to and solving a variety of life-and-death emergencies.

Though the enterprising adolescent met some skepticism from crisis-tested experts, by 2021 he had founded BRINC. He soon began producing its LEMUR drone: a specially designed, multi-functional, and generally impressive tactical craft developed for the sole objective to “enter dangerous situations to keep people safe.”

Surrounded by a team of 40 engineers, builders, technologists, and public safety experts, Resnick now supplies SWAT teams and other responders with LEMUR drones, and continues to deepen the company’s understanding of how first responders can be better served. BRINC’s new partnership with DroneResponders is a logical expansion of that focus.

“We are thrilled to align with an organization that shares our values,” Resnick says of the alliance. “At BRINC, we are mission-driven and dedicated to developing technologies that support first responders and allow them to do their jobs more safely and efficiently. DroneResponders is a perfect fit in supporting that mission and we are here to do whatever it takes to increase the adoption of drone technology within public safety.”

Central to those joint activities will be what BRINC considers its business tenants that match the “5 Cs” of DroneResponders’ mission. Those principles include community engagement and transparency, and civil liberties and privacy protection; common operating procedures; clear oversight and accountability; and cybersecurity.

“DroneResponders is excited and appreciates the support from BRINC Drones Inc. as our newest corporate sponsor,” said Chief Charles Werner, DroneResponders director. “BRINC’s exciting new technology will improve public safety operations in new ways and will enhance responder and citizen safety.”

