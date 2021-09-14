DJI celebrates store opening with FPV drone video of longboard dancing champ

How do you tell the world about expanding to a new location? Through advertisements in local media? By shooting out emails to relevant subscribers? Maybe you share some posts on social sites? Well, if you’re DJI, you get longboard world champ Jiny Kim to freewheel effortlessly into your new digs.

A member of the now-disbanded K-Pop girl group called GLAM, Jiny is a former breakdancer who served as the main rapper and dance talent for the group. After GLAM’s disbandment, Jiny left the music industry completely and decide to focus on her athletic talents instead.

Her seamless footwork and fluid moves atop a longboard – a longer and wider version of a skateboard – soon had her flowing artistically across the world. By 2019, Jiny had become skilled enough to bag the top spot at “So… You Can Longboard Dance?”— a renowned world championship for longboard dance and freestyle organized by the Netherlands-based Flow Provider foundation.

DJI South Korea store opening collab with longboard dancing champ

So, when DJI decided to announce the opening of a new authorized retail store in South Korea with an FPV drone video, collaborating with Jiny became an obvious choice.

Since longboard dancing is a highly visual and creative outdoor activity, the action begins outside the 246,000-square-meter Lotte Department Store in Dongtan, where the new DJI store is located.

As Jiny gracefully carves from left to right, the drone buzzes around her and provides us with stunning 360-degree views of the compound and closeup shots of the artist who is known as “Longboard Genie” among her fans.

The FPV drone pilot Kim Min Chan catches the rhythmic motions of her body quite nicely, eventually leading us to the store location on the 13th floor, showing off the gorgeous landscaping and interiors of the mall also in the process.

Inside the store, DJI has Jiny interacting with various products and even gliding across with a drone at one point. A stunning video overall and a great introduction to a new retail location! Check it out:

