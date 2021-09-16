DJI Tello drone helps visually impaired people to play badminton [Video]

-
Drone researchsportsDJI Tello
drone badminton

A team of Japanese researchers has come up with a novel solution that enables people with low vision to play badminton. The unique concept replaces the shuttlecock with an encased DJI Tello drone and requires a special set of rackets.

Yoichi Ochiai, an assistant professor at the University of Tsukuba, and his students specifically aimed to develop a system that would recognize the location of a “flying object” during racket sports.

Since it is difficult for the visually impaired to play sports like badminton, the researchers wanted to devise a solution that would provide players with auxiliary information such as height, depth, left and right directions, and swing delay through a distinctive sound and haptic feedback.

The solution? Sensor-equipped rackets and a DJI Tello drone buzzing safely inside a cage, similar to what you would see in the sport of drone soccer.

But even then, since hitting the drone with a conventional racket was bound to damage the machine, the team took the strings out and attached the sensors to the frame. These sensors would detect the drone passing through the frame and automatically change its direction to move toward the opponent.

Then, to perfect the prototype, the team conducted user tests with visually impaired players. The final result is what you see below – a motion-capturing, customizable frame with a short, sensor-laden stout that provides a firmer grip than your traditional badminton racket.

The system is able to recognize four distinct types of shots: smash, receive, clear shot, and hairpin net shot. Players can move the drone/shuttle to the left or right simply by swinging in that direction.

The research team says that test users – people who have acquired visual disabilities later in life – enjoyed playing “drone badminton” because it allowed them to reconnect with a sport they love, even if the thrill of speed and agility was no longer there.

It’s also important to note that though the current design targets badminton enthusiasts, the research can be extrapolated to other mid-air sports too.

Watch drone badminton in action

Read more: Autonomous flight algorithm beats ‘world-class’ human drone racing pilots

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

Drone research

sports

DJI Tello

About the Author

An FPV drone’s view of 2021 FIA World Rallycross ...
FAA mulls using drones in aircraft accident response
NYPD is taking no chances with drones at the US Open
‘We heard you guys like drone videos’ – Miami...
Viral FPV drone video of Dallas Cowboys’ HQ took ...
Forget rain: baseball’s newest bane is drone game...
Update: 5G drone brings exclusive MLB Field of Dreams g...
This tiny drone can pollinate crops to help overworked ...
Show More Comments

Related

Brendan Schulman reflects on his DJI career and the industry: A DroneDJ exclusive

DJI Agras T30 and T10 agriculture drones are now available worldwide

Drone delivery: CAD $300k in contraband seized in prison drop

Breaking: Brendan Schulman leaving DJI

Houston firm launches autonomous drone platform for 911 calls

Hubsan announces Zino Mini SE drone: 45-minute flight time for $349

DJI, Autel settle years-long patent dispute days before jury trial

Ex-DJI engineer imports drone tech to make a swank hair dryer