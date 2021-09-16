Launch offer: Save $210 on GoPro Hero 10 Black accessories bundle

GoPro is offering a massive introductory launch period discount of $210 on the just-released Hero 10 Black action camera with bundled accessories. The accessory bundle includes an extension grip with tripod, a magnetic clip mount, a spare battery, plus a 32GB SD card.

For $449.98, you can pick up the Hero 10 Black and its bundled accessories directly from GoPro’s online storefront. Meanwhile, if you’re an existing GoPro subscriber, the Hero 10 and its accessory bundle could be yours for just $399.99.

What’s new in GoPro Hero 10 Black?

Quite a few things, beginning with the new high-performance GP2 processor. GP2 allows Hero 10 Black to capture lifelike 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, 4K video at 120fps, and 2.7K video at an incredible 240fps. Need stills? You can pull 19.6MP photos from 5K 4:3 video at 30fps and 15.8MP stills from 5.3K video at 60fps.

The new processor also enables HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization – an upgrade that GoPro promises will deliver the smoothest shake-free video you’ve ever seen from any camera, regardless of price.

But that’s not all. GP2’s increased performance has brought around some other improvements too, including higher resolution 23MP photos, improved low-light performance, and a significantly snappier user interface. A worthy 10th edition of the beloved Hero camera, GoPro 10 also boasts new cyan blue branding.

Here’s a complete list of GoPro Hero 10 Black features:

All-New GP2 Processor

Video: 5.3K60, 4K120, 2.7K240

Video Stills: Up to 19.6 megapixels

Photos: 23 megapixels

Improved Low Light Performance

Local Tone Mapping (LTM) and 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)

Next-Gen HyperSmooth 4.0 Video Stabilization

Increased 45° Horizon Leveling Tilt Limit in 4K60, 2.7K120 and 1080p120 Video

Front Color Display with Higher Frame Rates for Smoother Live Preview of Your Shots

Faster, More Responsive Rear Touch Display with Touch Zoom

Faster Content Transfer

3 Ways to Transfer Content: Cloud Upload, Wireless Offload and New Wired Transfer to Your Phone

New Protective Lens Cover with Hydrophobic, Water-Shedding Design

Removable, Rechargeable 1720mAh Battery

TimeWarp 3.0 featuring Real Speed and Half Speed

1080p Livestream featuring HyperSmooth 4.0. Video Stabilization

1080p Webcam Mode

Power Tools: HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture and Duration Capture

SuperPhoto + HDR

Night Lapse Video

RAW Photos

Digital Lenses Providing Ultra-Wide (SuperView), Wide, Linear and Narrow Perspectives

Voice Control with 13 commands in 11 languages + 6 accents

3 Microphones with Advanced Wind-Noise Reduction

Stereo + RAW Audio

Custom Presets + On-Screen Shortcuts

Built-in Folding Mounting Fingers for Attaching the Camera to GoPro Mounts

Rugged + Waterproof to 33ft (10m)

Fast-Charging Compatible

Compatible with Media Mod, Display Mod, Light Mod and Max Lens Mod

Read more: The most stunning, award-winning drone photos of 2021 are here

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos