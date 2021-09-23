Autel confirms Sept. 28 launch date for new drones: Nano and EVO Lite

Mark your calendars, as Autel Robotics has officially confirmed a new product launch event set for September 28. The drone manufacturer will be introducing two new products next week: The sub-250-gram beginner’s drone Autel Nano, and the Autel EVO Lite that is aimed at professional content creators, aka the main target market of DJI Air 2S.

The rumor mill has been abuzz about Autel bringing out new drones for a while now. A series of leaks in the past few days have hinted at Autel releasing three new drones before the year ends. Two of them will be revealed to the public in a matter of days now. Here’s what we know so far…

Autel Nano for first-time drone users

Autel’s new range of Nano drones could have two versions: one that offers three-direction obstacle avoidance, and a basic model that does not. The maximum flight time for both of these highly portable drones is expected to be 30 minutes, while the flight range has been set at 6.2 miles (10 km).

Autel Nano will be available in four different colors, as seen in this official teaser photo:

Read more: Autel releases EVO II Enterprise drones with spotlight, speaker accessories

Autel EVO Lite for professional content creators

Similar to Nano, Autel EVO Lite could also have two versions: one with a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor, and a “Plus” model with a 1-inch CMOS sensor. With a maximum flight time of 40 minutes, this drone is expected to support a 6.2-mile (10 km) flight range as well.

Further, we can expect Autel EVO Lite to capture 4K video at 60fps with a host of social media-friendly, smart shooting presets. Three-way obstacle avoidance should be a given. And there’s also an interesting “vertical shooting” mode on the cards that would allow the operator to switch between horizontal and vertical angles with a single click.

All that needs to be seen now is how much time Autel would take to make the product available in the market after the official launch event on September 28.

Read more: Autel EVO III leak reveals specs, appearance. Release before Mavic 3?

