Autel releases EVO II Enterprise drones with spotlight, speaker accessories; see prices

Autel Robotics is shoring up its commercial fleet for professional missions with EVO II Enterprise drones. The company is bringing out two new products: EVO II Pro Enterprise with 6K ultra-HD video, and EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise that comes with a thermal imaging sensor in addition to a visual camera. Both drones are compatible with swappable accessories like a loudspeaker, spotlight, strobe, and an RTK module.

Autel says these new drones are its toughest EVO II yet. A new carbon fiber design and an enhanced transmission range (8-mile HD transmission) make the EVO II Enterprise drones suitable for a variety of applications, including public safety, firefighting, search and rescue, traffic supervision, power inspection, and mapping. The maximum flight time you will get is 42 minutes. Max wind resistance is 38 mph.

Safety focus

For enhanced safety, the drones have been equipped with ADS-B receivers, so they can get signals from nearby airplanes and helicopters and warn operators if they appear to be on a collision course. At the same time, 19 sets of sensors cover the airframe to provide 360-degree obstacle avoidance.

Autel EVO II Pro Enterprise drone: specs and price

Ideal for high-resolution imaging, the EVO II Pro Enterprise drone comes with a 1-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing 6K videos and 20MP stills. Noteworthy that the camera has 3x lossless and 16x digital zoom capability, as well as an adjustable aperture range of f2.8 to f11.

Though Autel hasn’t revealed the price of this drone publicly yet, retail site B&H has the drone bundle listed at $3,750 as a “coming soon” item.

Autel EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise drone: specs and price

The Dual 640T Enterprise drone offers a 640*512 thermal imaging sensor with a 48MP visual camera. Autel is providing multiple temperature measurement modes with this drone, including Spot Temperature Measurement, Regional Temperature Measurement, Isotherm, and Temperature Alarms. Meanwhile, in addition to 16x digital zoom, the EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise drone supports 4x lossless zoom.

The price for the Dual 640T Enterprise drone hasn’t been stated by Autel either, but B&H is accepting preorders for this drone bundle at $12,300.

Late to the party?

It’s worth noting that DJI has been offering swappable accessories and ADS-B receivers with its Mavic 2 Enterprise series drones since 2018. So, has Autel made any significant improvements with its industrial drones or is it just playing catchup to an industry leader?

Autel: “yo can I borrow your homework?”



DJI: “sure, as long as you change up the words a little bit.”



Autel: pic.twitter.com/AOrIJQ3FGE — Billy (@billykyle) September 5, 2021

We also couldn’t help but notice that while Autel has tried to use the “Made in the USA” label as a marketing strategy in the past, these new drones make no such claims. And that could be because, earlier this year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced it would seek civil penalties in excess of $43,000 from companies that make false, unqualified claims that their products are made in the USA.

