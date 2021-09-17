Autel EVO III leak reveals specs, appearance. Release before Mavic 3?

The tipsters at Autel Robotics are certainly keeping us busy. After a bunch of unannounced, consumer-focused Autel drones showed up on Chinese social media earlier this week, a new leak indicates that the EVO III may also be ready for release. Here are the deets…

The information comes from drone aficionado Jasper Ellens, who was also the first to share leaked images of Autel EVO Mini, a sub-250-gram beginner’s drone.

According to the leaked spec sheet, the EVO III will have a maximum flight time of 38-40 minutes and dual-band high-definition image transmission with up to 10 km flight range. The drone will offer omnidirectional obstacle avoidance and will also sport a dedicated fisheye lens.

Four different versions of Autel EVO III are expected to hit the market:

EVO III (basic) with 1-inch CMOS sensor

EVO III Pro with a 4/3-inch CMOS sensor

EVO III Zoom with 8K dual camera and 10x zoom

EVO III Supersense with 1.4-inch CMOS sensor

For the US version of the drone, Autel could provide an additional 900m frequency band.

When is the Autel EVO III drone expected to release?

The leaked spec sheet mentions a delivery timeline of October 2021, but that’s likely an internal milestone set by Autel.

Similar leaked spec sheets for Autel EVO Lite (DJI Air 2S competitor) and Autel EVO Mini (DJI Mini 2 competitor) showed a delivery timeline for August. These products have already made at least one known appearance in the wild.

As such, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we see Autel releasing the EVO III sooner than we expect to, and quite possibly before the DJI Mavic 3 drone whose apparent release date has fluctuated from October/November 2021 to January 2022, depending on who you ask.

In any case, we’ll keep you posted.

Read more: Launch offer: Save $210 on GoPro Hero 10 Black accessories bundle

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos