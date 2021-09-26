DJI Mavic 3 drone looks beefy and brilliant in new leaked photos

Enough with the sketches and the renderings and the graphics. Real photos of DJI’s forthcoming Mavic 3 drone are surfacing now, and how!

The first photo in the wild emerged Friday after some masterful sleuthing by Jasper Ellens. Then, on Saturday, long-time DJI tipster OsitaLV posted a massive photo dump featuring close-up shots of the product. Today, even more photos of the drone have surfaced online. And this time, they provide a glimpse of the new Smart Controller too.

There has been a lot of anticipation among prosumers for the next iteration in DJI’s flagship Mavic line. Both the Mavic 2 Pro and the Mavic 2 Zoom were released in August 2018, meaning they were long due for a refresher.

Up until last month though, leaks about Mavic 3 had been few and far between. And it would appear DJI had managed to keep a lid on the leaks even after locking down the final design.

But when it rains, it pours. And that’s exactly what has happened this week, beginning with an owner’s manual and full specs of the drone surfacing online.

DJI Mavic 3 new photos emerge

clear shot, no filters, that's it

Someone definitely broke his/her NDA! pic.twitter.com/y8YxmXGDnc — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) September 25, 2021

The photos that leaked Saturday show the highly-anticipated bird looking beefier and bulkier than its predecessors. The dual-camera module looks gorgeous in the image above, with the Hasselblad logo displayed prominently in the top left corner. You can also see the forward obstacle avoidance sensors that are placed at roughly a 45-degree angle to assist with avoiding obstacles off to the side.

There are multiple air inlet grills and heat sinks positioned throughout the body of the drone to keep the internal components from overheating while the Mavic 3 makes magic with its new telephoto and wide-angle cameras. The Mavic branding is also clear on the drone’s arm, though the number three has been taped off.





Above, you can see the drone being charged with the new USB-C port. And in the next one, the DJI Mavic 3 seems ready for takeoff, out in the wild again.

DJI Mavic 3 with new Smart Controller

These new images that were shared by Jasper on Sunday provide a sneak peek at the Smart Controller V2. It will feature the latest version of DJI’s proprietary OcuSync video transmission technology, allowing the drone to transmit HD video in real-time up to a distance of 15km or almost 10 miles. The remote controller’s built-in screen will sport a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels with a 1,000 nit brightness.









How do you like the sporty new Mavic 3? Let us know in the comment section below!

