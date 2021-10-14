Drone racing fan experience is about to get a lot more exciting

Drone Racing League (DRL) is launching an innovation hub to develop next-generation aerial technologies that would disrupt both the sport and the fan experience. For this, the professional drone racing property is partnering with Draganfly, a Canada-based drone manufacturer and solutions provider.

Together, the companies will launch DRL Labs – a research and development center that will advance the sport of drone racing. Draganfly and DRL engineers will work hand in hand to develop new technical solutions within autonomy, sensors, and artificial intelligence ecosystems to contribute discoveries to industries such as humanitarian aid, transportation, and aerial delivery.

More immersive fan experience at drone racing tournaments

As part of this multiyear partnership, DRL plans to incorporate Draganfly’s AI-based Vital Intelligence platform into the 2021-22 DRL World Championship Season. This platform will be able to utilize any camera to monitor a drone pilots’ in-race heart and respiratory rates. The diagnostics system will also be able to analyze pilots’ physiological reactions to the competition, fast speeds, and crashes.

Additionally, DRL will also release a series called “Why I Fly” to shine a spotlight on pilots’ personal journeys into drone flying during the 2021-22 season.

As Ari Mark, DRL SVP, head of partnership development, tells DroneDJ:

The Drone Racing League is built on innovation, and our fans love discovering cutting edge technology through our sport. We’re proud to partner with incredible companies like Algorand, T-Mobile, and Draganfly to showcase new applications in areas such as blockchain, 5G and drone technology. Through these partnerships, we will not only advance our sport but also build use cases that can support communities around the world. DRL Labs will enable us to introduce novel drone technology that will advance our sport and provide real world use cases to support communities around the world. We’ll develop new technology to be deployed in our DRL World Championship Season that fans watch on NBC, NBCSN, and Twitter and/or Artificial Intelligence Robotic Racing (AIRR) Circuit, our autonomous drone racing race series.

