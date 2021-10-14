Skydio 2 update improves autonomous return behavior, wifi pairing, height ceiling, more

Skydio 2 pilots have a feature-packed software release awaiting their drones today. Version 15.10 introduces new flight safety features and usability improvements that will enhance the ownership experience.

Starting with the low-hanging fruit, Skydio 2 now supports custom wifi passwords. This means you can easily connect your phone to your drone without popping out the battery and finding the default wifi passcode underneath. Intuition saves the day!

Safety is also a focus of the version 15.10 software release. Skydio 2 pilots now have height ceiling options within the Skydio app. If the height ceiling is disabled, Skydio 2 tops out at 400 ft (122 m) high, but an editable height ceiling altitude can be set between 30 and 1500 ft (10-457 m).

Continuing the spirit of customization, Skydio 2 return behaviors can now be adjusted from the default 32 ft (9.7 m) height, and return ascent height can now be absolute (above the launch point) or relative (above the current position).

Pilots can also choose which direction Skydio 2 looks upon returning (toward or away from the return location), and the speed at which Skydio 2 returns is also now configurable. These are big wins for making Skydio 2 fit your preferences.

Version 15.10 is loaded with other enhancements like options for lost connection behavior, viewing your last flights, and anti-flicker settings.

Learn more about the latest software update for Skydio 2 here. Version 15.10 is available through Skydio for iOS version 15.10.0 (6) and Skydio for Android version 15.10.5.

