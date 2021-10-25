Drone Racing League to hold world championship finale at CES 2022

Professional drone racing property Drone Racing League (DRL) is taking the final race of the 2021-22 DRL Algorand World Championship Season to Las Vegas. Scheduled for the opening night of the largest global tech conference, CES 2022, the “Super Bowl” of drone racing will take place on a thrilling outdoor course.

Presented by longtime partner T-Mobile, the DRL Vegas Championship Race will feature the world’s best drone pilots, a custom-designed aerial racetrack, and a star-studded music concert. Twelve elite drone pilots will battle it out for the coveted title, racing high-speed, custom FPV drones at 90 mph through large-scale gates around the T-Mobile Arena at CES 2022.

In a statement to the press, DRL says:

Drones will illuminate with a thousand LED lights while soaring through neon-colored and magenta course elements, transforming the race into the most eye-catching technology demonstration on the Las Vegas Strip.

DRL president Rachel Jacobson insists it will be a “must-attend” event, as it will serve as a melting pot of “groundbreaking technology, cutting edge sports competition, and visually stunning entertainment.”

But there’s still hope for those who wouldn’t be in Nevada in January 2022 to attend the in-person event. The championship race will air on NBC and Twitter on February 12 and February 20.

In the meantime, the drone-racing fan experience is about to get a lot more immersive and exciting. DRL is partnering with Canada-based drone solutions provider Draganfly to monitor drone pilots’ in-race heart and respiratory rates as well as the physiological reactions to the competition, fast speeds, and crashes.

Moreover, DRL is also releasing a series called “Why I Fly” to shine a spotlight on the pilots’ personal journeys into drone flying.

It’s worth noting that DRL recently snagged a $100 million sponsorship from crypto platform Algorand to facilitate blockchain-enabled ticketing, collectibles, fan transactions, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Read more: Autonomous drones can now zip through the woods at insane speeds

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos