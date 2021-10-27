MicaSense launches new RedEdge-P drone sensor for precision agriculture

MicaSense has launched the next generation of its flagship multispectral drone sensor, RedEdge-P. Offering three times the capture speed and twice the spatial resolution of its predecessor, the RedEdge-MX, MicaSense’s new sensor packs in a higher resolution, panchromatic band to deliver a pan-sharpened output resolution of 2 cm when flying at 60 m.

Essentially, RedEdge-P can simultaneously capture up to six bands, enabling multiple high-resolution outputs such as RGB, crop vigor indexes (NDVI, NDRE, etc.), and high-resolution panchromatic. With such high-quality data, users can spot smaller problems or features sooner and make more reliable management decisions across a variety of use cases.

As MicaSense points out in its press release:

With RedEdge-P, agricultural professionals will benefit from a sensor that can enable effective plant counting and spectral analysis of small plants. Likewise, federal, state, and local government and commercial forestry enterprises will also benefit from precise, efficient data collection and tree-level analysis as opposed to being limited to analyzing large swaths of land to make critical forestry management decisions.

Justin McAllister, Vice President of Research and Development at MicaSense, further explains:

We are introducing what we believe is the commercial drone industry’s best solution for capturing high-res RGB and multispectral data from a single camera. The RedEdge-P has been purpose-built to enable comprehensive, season-long plant canopy analysis over larger acreage and at a spatial resolution that is considered among the highest available in the industry.

The MicaSense RedEdge-P sensor is IP4X rated for dust and splash protection, offering compatibility with a wide array of drone aircraft ranging from large fixed-wing to small multirotor. Raw data can be processed using any standard software platform in the industry.

