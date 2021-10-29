Parrot is now offering certified ANAFI drone training in US, Canada

As it looks to scale across North America, Europe-based Parrot is teaming up with local drone training organizations to offer system-specific training for its ANAFI USA and ANAFI Ai drones. Professional users across the public safety, enterprise, government, and defense verticals could benefit from the Parrot Certified Training Program.

Parrot says its flight training course is designed to ensure that ANAFI USA and ANAFI Ai professional pilots operate the drones safely, effectively, and efficiently. Graduates of the program will receive a Parrot Professional Pilot Certificate, specialty education, training, and an inside track on how to exploit the full potential of Parrot drones. There will be several hands-on, real-world exercises as well.

Initially, Parrot has partnered with Skyfire, Unmanned Safety Institute (USI), and Rocky Mountain Unmanned Solutions (RMUS) to provide tailored ANAFI drone training. However, more partners will be added as the program develops and scales across the US and Canada.

Matt Sloane, Skyfire founder and CEO, is particularly excited about training drone pilots in thermal imagining/SAR, scene reconstruction, and SWAT/Tactical operations with the Parrot ANAFI platforms. He says:

For close to a decade, Skyfire has earned the trust of hundreds of public safety, military, and industry professionals through our leading UAS training; and we are thrilled to now bring this expertise to Parrot customers. Skyfire training is designed and led by our staff of industry veterans with years of mission experience, both domestic and international, and our training clients benefit from that firsthand knowledge.

At the same time, it’s worth noting that USI’s training and certification programs are endorsed by major aviation insurance providers, incorporated into several statewide workforce development initiatives for emerging technology, and have been evaluated and recommended for college credit by the American Council on Education.

The RMUS Education Platform, meanwhile, provides online training (both live and pre-recorded). Its Parrot Anafi USA On-Demand Training program is priced at $299.

