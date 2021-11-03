German drone maker Quantum Systems plans US subsidiary to meet government demand

German technology company Quantum-Systems is setting up shop in California to meet the growing demand for reconnaissance drones among US military, defense, and public security customers. The new US subsidiary will open its doors on January 1, 2022.

Quantum-Systems is best known for manufacturing long-range vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones.

Last year, to introduce its Vector drone into the US markets, Quantum partnered with Auterion Government Solutions (Auterion GS), which DroneDJ readers may recall is a company dedicated to building an open-source, connected drone platform. The initial response to the Vector 2-in-1 VTOL has been so encouraging that Quantum has now decided to expand its operations and ramp up production in North America.

Florian Seibel, CEO and cofounder of Quantum-Systems, explains that moving to the US would allow the company to meet increased demand within the US government, including that from Special Operations Forces as well as Customs and Border Protection. Here’s Seibel:

Moving to the US is a logical next step for Quantum-Systems to grow as a global sUAS provider, attracting the best talent and moving closer to our biggest customers. Our focus in the first months will be to ramp up our US production capabilities to be able to serve our customers directly from California.

As part of the expansion, David Sharpin will join Quantum-Systems as the CEO of the US subsidiary. Over the past 18 months, Sharpin has served as the primary contact for all US government procurement programs evaluating the Quantum drones equipped with the Auterion operating system.

Auterion GS, meanwhile, is happy that the establishment of a US-based subsidiary would allow it to focus more on the common control infrastructure, including products like Skynav or QGC Gov that enable government customers to deploy autonomous systems at scale.

As Lorenz Meier, CEO of Auterion, sums up:

By taking the initial go-to-market lead for Quantum-Systems products into the US in early 2020, we are positioned to quickly gain a foothold in the market for an Auterion-powered vehicle. It’s exciting to see Quantum-Systems executing on their global growth strategy and accelerating the use of the Quantum-Systems platforms, with the Auterion OS onboard and compliant with the US DOD Blue sUAS Architecture and RAS-A government standard.

