How to watch the DJI Mavic 3 launch event live

DJI’s third product launch event in as many weeks is set to kick off today, November 4, at 10 p.m. ET. The focus this time is going to be on the Mavic 3 drone, which many DJI fans are eagerly awaiting.

The biggest drone launch of the year is going to take place via a virtual event. So, you’ll be able to watch the action unfold live from the comfort of your home.

What times does the DJI event start?

You’d want to know what time the event takes place in your time zone so you don’t miss a thing. Here’s what November 4, 10 p.m. ET translates to in the countries where most of our readers live:

US: November 4 at 10 p.m. (ET), 7 p.m. (PT)

UK: November 5 at 2 a.m. (BST)

Canada: November 4 at 7 p.m. (PT), 8 p.m. (MT), 9 p.m. (CT), 10 p.m. (ET), 11 p.m. (ADT)

Australia: November 5 at 12 p.m. (AEST)

Europe: November 5 at 3 a.m. (CET)

India: November 5 at 7:30 a.m. (IST)

The event will last for about 30 minutes.

Read more: First DJI Mavic 3 review video leaks on YouTube

How to watch the Mavic 3 launch event live?

DJI plans to stream the event live on YouTube, which is one of the simplest ways to watch because the YouTube live stream can be viewed on every platform where YouTube is available, from smartphones to consoles to smart TVs. For your convenience, we have embedded the direct streaming link on this page, so you’ll be able to watch the event right here as well.

Alternatively, you can hop over to DJI’s own website to watch the event.

You can also join the DroneDJ team when we go live on our YouTube channel to discuss the hits and misses in the new flagship drone from DJI. Subscribe and hit the bell to be notified when we go live!

