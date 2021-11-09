UTM specialist Altitude Angel joins Hyundai’s AAM group

UK-based unified traffic management (UTM) technology provider Altitude Angel has announced it is joining Hyundai Motor Group’s Airspace Management Consortium, an initiative to help develop and accelerate advanced air mobility (AAM) operations.

Altitude Angel calls itself the world’s leading provider of tech and software solutions for the operation of UTM systems. Its platform is billed as easy to integrate into robust data and traffic networks, and allows customers to both comply with existing and future regulations, and adapt to differing criteria of various national systems. It now says it will bring its rapidly expanding experience with partners around the world to Hyundai’s Airspace Management Consortium.

That group was launched last June to act as a resource for players across the AAM sector, and help speed and strengthen the pace and depth of next general aerial craft and service development. It also seeks to advise policy makers around the globe – including the US – as they begin the creation of AAM standards. A major consortium objective is to provide positive influence toward what most actors in the sector hope will be as close to common vehicle and operational regulations around the world as possible.

Hyundai convenes the consortium once per quarter, when participants exchange what they regard as the most important recent developments, best practice innovations, and strategic insights in future airspace management and ground mobility integration.

In joining that process, Altitude Angel believes it can advance the work of creating safe and efficient AAM operations for the future.

“Altitude Angel, like Hyundai Motor Group, is committed to bringing to market the technologies which will make safe and secure urban air mobility a day-to-day reality,” says Richard Ellis, Altitude Angel’s chief business officer. “We’re very excited to be part of this consortium and together tackling and overcoming the challenges ahead.”

Among next major steps to be taken, Hyundai says, will be simulation of the consortium’s proposed UTM and AAM networking systems, followed by test flights of its concept of operations for integrated air and ground traffic management.

“AAM will operate at the intersection of today’s busiest and most complex transportation routes, particularly in the skies,” said Pamela Cohn, global chief operating officer and US general manager of Hyundai Motor Group’s Urban Air Mobility Division. “Expanding digital infrastructure to accommodate new modes of aerial mobility is a challenge given all of the disparate airspace operating standards and geographies involved. It’s important we convene diverse parties to explore safe and efficient integration of AAM and, more broadly, equitable access to airspace.”

