Altitude Angel launches airspace management tool for airports

Altitude Angel has announced its latest product, an airspace management solution for airports to manage drones in the airspace better. The new platform will also allow airports to better equip themselves for the upcoming EASA U-Space Regulations, which are expected to go live on January 1, 2023.

GuardianUTM Enterprise will build the company’s already popular GuardianUTM platform, giving airports access to set up access policies and create automation workflows.

This will allow the airport management team to have a clear and accurate view of the sky around the airport to keep crewed aircraft safe and ensure the drones are flying legally.

Key features of GuardianUTM Enterprise include:

Digitalization of pre-flight and take-off approvals to drone operators within the airspace.

Offers high levels of automation, including customized automated access policies and approval workflows of crewless operations.

Supports UTM Service Discovery via Altitude Angel’s developer platform – a capability that allows third-party vendors to create integrated services that can locate and submit access requests in a standardized format globally.

Integrates with existing surveillance infrastructure to improve aerial monitoring of all airspace users within the airport’s vicinity, adding intelligence to existing counter-UAS solutions.

Simon Wynn Mackenzie, Altitude Angel, VP of Products shared:

We’re excited to be making the solution generally available, giving airports and airfields across the globe the chance to have an even fuller picture of the airspace they manage and an option to welcome safely integrated drone traffic into their operations. When designing the solution, we analysed common ‘pain points’ of airports and ensured they were addressed. We wanted to ensure we created something airports and airfields needed to support them in integrating and scaling unmanned operations safely; something which can grow with their operational needs both now and well into the future.

GuardianUTM allows software developers and drone manufacturers to access tools and data that are accurate, up-to-date, and relevant to understand better active and past drone missions. The platform helps drone pilots follow local flight rules and avoid mid-air collisions with a dynamic alert system. GuardianUTM also includes data from local air authorities such as altitude restrictions, No-Fly Zones, and NOTAMs to ensure operations are as safe as possible.

About Altitude Angel

The news comes after Altitude Angel announced its Drone Zone, which will be around 8 kilometers (5 miles) in length and 500 meters (0.3 miles) wide with enhanced detect-and-avoid capabilities. The drone zone will be operated and managed by Altitude Angel. It can support fully automated drone flights beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) from any drone manufacturer that complies with a few technical integrations without the need for specialist hardware.

The company also announced a partnership with Sky-Drones that allows its unmanned traffic management (UTM) platform, Pop-Up UTM, to be quickly set up when and where required, removing the need for building ground-based infrastructure.

The system will specifically be deployed where a beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) drone flight is taking place and removes the need for infrastructure on the ground to be built. Pop-Up UTM also utilizes Inmarsat’s global network of satellites, meaning the system can be deployed worldwide.

Photo: Altitude Angel

