ZeroZero Robotics’ long-delayed V-Coptr Falcon goes on sale Thursday

Well, the most exciting drone of 2020 is finally ready to hit the market — in 2021. ZeroZero Robotics has announced that its V-Copter Falcon bi-copter drone will be going on sale in China on September 9. And while it’s not a global launch event that ZeroZero has planned for this week, the fact that the product is finally ready to ship is good news for consumers who have been itching to try out this unconventional flying machine.

A long time coming

Cutting through the standard quadcopter design, V-Coptr Falcon uses only two tilting motors but promises a very impressive flight time of 50 minutes. The drone’s wild, eye-catching design raised a lot of eyebrows and got the Chinese company a lot of pre-orders when it was first announced in December 2019.

The company then offered an update in January 2020 with a video from the official launch event where you could actually see the drone flying. Take a look:

With everything going as planned, the ZeroZero Robotics V-Coptr Falcon drone was slated for a February 2020 release when coronavirus forced factory closures and production hit a roadblock. After a brief setback, market leaders like DJI continued to push out a bevy of new products, but we heard nothing but radio silence from ZeroZero regarding when pre-orders would be fulfilled.

V-Coptr Falcon: Ready for sale

Now, an official launch poster shared by well-connected tipster Kanzhaji reveals that the drone will go on sale in China at noon on September 9. Considering that images of the product all boxed-up and ready to ship have been doing the rounds since July, it’s about time that sales begin.

It’s worth noting though that ZeroZero may not be able to honor the earlier-promised $999 price tag for this drone. While the ongoing global chip shortage is likely to have impacted V-Coptr Falcon’s production costs, a 3-axis stabilized gimbal, 1/2.3 inch CMOS sensor, and flight time of 50 minutes should be enough to help ZeroZero position the drone slightly above the mid-range segment.

In any case, if this drone performs as advertised, it’s going to get a lot of attention. We’ll keep you posted about the general availability of the product.

