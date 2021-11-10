XAG is making its fully autonomous agricultural drones available globally

XAG, one of the top three commercial drone manufacturers of 2021, is expanding its international footprint to new markets. Up to December 2020, the company’s agricultural drones and farming solutions had reached 42 countries. Now, China-based XAG is making its V40 and P40 agricultural drones available for purchase across the globe.

The XAG V40 and P40 are fully autonomous agricultural drones that can conduct three-in-one functions of mapping, spraying, and spreading on the farm.

XAG V40 drone

The V40 is a flagship model from XAG that flaunts a tilting twin-rotor structure for better performance in farm environments. The drone comes equipped with a 16-liter liquid tank and a 25-liter granular container, capable of spraying up to 10 liters or spreading up to 40 kg seeds or fertilizers in one minute.

In October 2021, XAG V40 took home the G-Mark Good Design Award, one of the world’s top industrial design awards, sponsored by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion.

The V40’s arms and propellers can fold over doubly, which reduces handling volume by one-third and facilitates easy transportation. The bionic design mimics the posture and movements of a bird, thus improving the drone’s agility in different operating scenarios, such as orchards, terraces, and open fields.

XAG P40 drone

The XAG P40 is a compact, flexible, and easy-to-transport agricultural drone whose 20-liter onboard liquid tank can reach a spraying width of 6 meters and cover up to 13 hectares of farmland per hour. In the meantime, if you were to switch into the broadcast system, the capacity of P40 would increase to 25 liters, extending the spreading width to 10 meters.

Fully autonomous flights

The XAG V40 and P40 drones are powered by the SuperX 4 Intelligent Control System, which allows for high-accuracy navigation and automatic route planning. The drones operate autonomously on a pre-determined flight route using their dual-engine RTK centimeter-level positioning modules. For additional safety, the IP67-rated drones are equipped with a multi-directional radar matrix that features front dynamic radar and terrain radar. The radar systems can perceive the surrounding areas and avoid obstacles to make the farmland a safer workplace.

