EDC returns to Orlando this weekend with 3 drone shows

Bust out the glow sticks and neon bands! After enthralling concert-goers in Las Vegas last month, Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) is bringing its 25th edition celebrations to Orlando this weekend. And once again, counting down to the fireworks at the opening ceremony will be mesmerizing drone shows.

Around 400 LED-equipped drones are expected to light up the Orlando sky in various formations each night this weekend to announce that one of the biggest dance festivals in the world, EDC, is back with a bang.

These drone light shows are being organized by Amsterdam-based Drone Stories. This is the same company that delivered stellar drone performances at EDC’s first post-pandemic show in Las Vegas in October.

However, we’re told the drone shows at Orlando would be different from what was showcased in Las Vegas. In Sin City, Drone Stories received major love from festival attendees for their portrayal of the Insomniac Owl, two humans coming together to signify a reunion “Under the Electric Sky,” a silhouette of the unmistakable cathedral stage, and much more.

In Orlando, each drone show is expected to be even better, lasting for approximately five minutes.

Talking about the challenges associated with organizing a drone show for a music festival, Meike van Daalen from Drone Stories tells DroneDJ:

The main challenges revolve around the coordination of such a large team operating on the show and on the timing of the show. We need to fly in tandem with music, which means our drones cannot takeoff a second earlier or later. So, if a drone doesn’t respond to the signal, we will need to fly without it. Typically, if there’s a technical difficulty, drone show organizers can sort it out and begin the show say 5 minutes late. But in this case, the music on the stage would already have started, and if we wait, the entire show would be thrown out of sync. Therefore, our technical team goes the extra mile to make sure the timing is perfect.

Read more: Foul play suspected in China’s latest drone light show fail; see video

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos