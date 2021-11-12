How to update the firmware on your DJI Mavic 3 drone

To ensure an optimal flight experience, knowing how to update the DJI Mavic 3 firmware to the latest version is important. Firmware updates add new features to the aircraft, gimbal, camera, and remote controller. They also contain fixes to solve software bugs.

You can update the firmware on Mavic 3 drone through either the DJI Fly App or a computer using DJI Assistant 2 (Consumer Drones Series).

Before updating, make sure that your drone’s battery level is above 20%.

First, power on the aircraft and remote controller, and make sure the two devices are linked. When the remote controller is connected to the internet, the app will automatically check for firmware updates for the aircraft and remote controller.

When a notification appears for a firmware update, tap the notification to enter the update screen, and then tap “Update.”

During the update process, make sure you do not power off or exit the app. The aircraft will automatically restart when the update is complete.

Update Mavic 3 firmware with DJI Assistant 2

In this method, you’d first need to power on the aircraft and use a USB data cable to connect the aircraft with a computer. Then, launch DJI Assistant 2 and click the top right corner to log in with your DJI account.

Select the aircraft that has been connected to the software. You should now see a button for “Firmware Update” on the left. Click on it and wait for DJI Assistant 2 to refresh the firmware list. Select the latest firmware version and click to start the firmware update.

Ensure that the drone remains powered on during firmware updates. Once the update is complete, exit DJI Assistant 2 or disconnect the aircraft from the software. The drone should automatically restart when the update is complete.

Now, power on the remote controller and connect it to the computer using a USB data cable. Just like you did for the drone, here also you need to select the connected device and the latest firmware version to start the update.

Exit DJI Assistant 2 or disconnect the remote controller from the software once the update is complete. The remote controller should also restart automatically.

For more information, you can watch the video below.

Also read: DJI ‘working on assuring compliance’ for Mavic 3 in Europe

Mavic 3 latest firmware update

The current aircraft firmware for Mavic 3 is v01.00.0300 and for the remote controller, it’s v04.12.0300. Here’s what’s new in this firmware update:

Optimizes flight safety

Adds ability to unlock GEO zones

Adds C4K/120fps, 4K/120fps, 1080p/120fps to Slow Motion

Adds 1080p/30fps to Explore mode

Adds D-Log mode

Optimizes image quality

Increases maximum flight speed for APAS 5.0

However, there are several awesome features that the Mavic 3 is sadly missing at launch and wouldn’t receive until next year.

Read more: 5 fantastic features Mavic 3 won’t get until January 2022

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos