Percepto launches new Air Mobile drone, upgrades autonomous inspection platform

Drone-in-a-box solutions provider Percepto, whose autonomous inspection platform AIM has been named as one of 100 Best Inventions of 2021 by Time magazine, has launched a new drone called Air Mobile. In addition, the Israel-based company has also updated AIM to deliver AI-powered packaged solutions for sector-specific use cases, such as solar, mining, energy, oil and gas, etc.

Percepto Air Mobile drone

The Air Mobile is a compact and lightweight drone that Percepto is aiming at smaller sites or organizations taking their first steps with a drone-in-a-box program. The company says Air Mobile is ideal for linear inspections, such as pipelines and power lines, and can also monitor short-term projects across multiple sites in sectors like construction.

Though larger sites that need greater deployment flexibility can also benefit from Air Mobile, Percepto recommends Air Max – a drone with a customizable payload including an Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) camera – to bigger mining, oil and gas, and energy companies.

Both Percepto Air Max and Air Mobile drones are stored permanently on-site within their respective Percepto Bases. These encasements are designed for infrequent maintenance and protection against extreme environmental phenomena, such as hurricanes.

AIM 2022 upgrade: Insight Manager

In the meantime, the Autonomous Inspection & Monitoring (AIM) platform is being bolstered with an AI change detection framework called Insight Manager. By drawing upon tens of thousands of hours collected by autonomous robot missions at industrial facilities, Insight Manager would be able to provide unified visual data and critical business insights for sector-specific solutions.

Percepto says AIM 2022 can be integrated with autonomous drones and robots as well as other visual data collectors, including DJI drones and fixed cameras.

Disseminated to relevant stakeholders on mobile devices, issues are geotagged and displayed on a map, so that action can be taken before a fault escalates into a more serious problem.

Proven and tested

Koch Ag and Energy uses Percepto’s solutions to eliminate hazardous, wasteful, and mundane tasks from their operators’ day. For example, instead of an employee climbing an icy ladder in the winter, a robot or drone is used to perform the same task. Stressing that the real power of Percepto’s system lies in how data collection and analytics are integrated for a holistic view from both a technical and management perspective, Tim Shanfelt, director of operations transformation at Koch Ag and Energy, sums up:

We see Percepto playing a significant role in helping make our facilities more safe, secure, efficient, and profitable. Our workers are connected to high-level information that helps them make the right decisions while keeping them safe and free to pursue higher-value activities.

