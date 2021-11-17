Instant drone reality capture platform now automates paperwork too

SkyeBrowse, a drone reality capture platform that can convert your DJI or Autel drone video into a 3D model at the speed of coffee, has launched a new factual diagram tool to reduce the time spent on paperwork by over 99%.

Primed currently for accident reconstruction scenarios, SkyeBrowse’s proprietary technology makes it possible to generate a factual diagram and measurement report within five minutes.

Now, when public safety officers use SkyeBrowse’s drone software technology on-site to create a 3D model of accident scenes, they would also be able to set a reference point and annotations. The software will automatically take those measurements and generate a full diagram and report.

Here’s an example (click on the image to enlarge):

Also read: Nebraska to use drones for crash-scene investigation

The New Jersey-based company is positive that using SkyeBrowse for end-to-end accident reporting – from reconstruction to filing the paperwork – will help to save a significant amount of time for public safety agencies, thus improving response times dramatically.

As SkyeBrowse cofounder and CEO, Bobby Ouyang, explains:

Over the past two years, we have mapped out over 4,000 accident scenes, which reduced accident reconstruction, and in turn, traffic by over 20,000 hours. However, the pain point of tedious paperwork still exists. Just as we reduce the time spent in the field mapping an accident, our factual diagram tool significantly reduces the time spent on paperwork back in the office.

The new tool is being added to SkyeBrowse’s software at no additional charge, thanks to a generous grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. Moreover, agencies in California will be able to get SkyeBrowse reconstruction software for free by requesting it from their grant administrators by January 31, 2022.

Read more: DJI releases two new drones in China: Agras T40 and T20P

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos