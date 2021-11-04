DJI, SkyPixel to give away $46K in 2021 video contest prizes

To celebrate the ever-improving imaging quality of its handheld products, technology giant DJI and its social platform SkyPixel have announced the 2021 SkyPixel Creative Video Contest with prizes totaling $46,000.

The competition is open for videos shot with DJI Osmo or Ronin Series products, namely, DJI Action 2, OM 5, Pocket 2, OM 4, Osmo Mobile 3, Osmo Action, Osmo Pocket, Ronin S, Ronin SC, RS 2, RSC 2, and Ronin 2. The use of drone videos is also allowed in moderation, but to qualify, footage taken using DJI’s Osmo or Ronin equipment should account for at least 50% of the total duration of the work.

The contest, running from October 27 to December 6, 2021, is welcoming submissions from all types of creators – from hobbyists to professional videographers. You can send in entries from any part of the globe. There is no age limit. And you may also submit as many pieces of work as you wish.

There are seven categories to choose from: Sports, Travel, Party, Pets and Kids, Creative, Foods, and the brand-new 15-second Video category.

The 2021 judging committee is composed of professional film producers, directors, and well-known influencers, including Sam Kolder, Aaron Liu, Devin Graham, and Mike Bishop.

SkyPixel and DJI will give away 60 awards with prizes valued at more than $46,000. Here’s what the breakdown looks like:

The winner of the Grand Prize will earn a DJI coupon of $7,500 to purchase any DJI product, a Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera with an RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens Kit, an Audi e-tron 1:18 model car, Audi sports watch, and Audi Heritage messenger bag.

Winners in all categories will receive various prizes, including but not limited to a DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo, DJI RS 2 Pro Combo, Canon EOS R5, and Audi Sport Watch.

Submissions selected by editors and shot with a previous-generation DJI Osmo or Ronin product will earn a 5% coupon to purchase a new DJI handheld product.

Awards will be announced on Dec 28, 2021. You can visit the 2021 SkyPixel Creative Video Contest official website for more information on contest rules and guidelines.

