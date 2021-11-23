Black Friday deal: Control your Mavic 2 remotely at the price of a burger meal

Drone automation specialist FlytBase has announced its Black Friday 2021 deals. The company is offering discounts of up to 90% on annual subscriptions to remote drone operation and fleet management software FlytNow Live, which is recommended for the DJI Mavic 2 series.

For the first time ever, FlytBase is offering annual subscriptions to FlytNow Live at just $89 per drone (usually $588). That’s about $7 a month – or the price of a fast-food combo meal. And if you add a second drone to your purchase, the annual subscription price drops to an even more awesome $79 per drone.

As several drone service providers move away from manual piloting to automated and remote drone workflows to increase ROIs, scalability, and time-to-market, cloud-based software like FlytNow can help make the jump more seamless.

FlytBase says that it has baked multiple safety features into the design of its drone automation software, including failsafe and geofence configurations, DJI’s collision-avoidance module, and secure (E2E-encrypted) communication between the drone and dashboard.

As such, the solution can be used for remotely deploying, operating, and monitoring DJI Mavic 2 drone fleets on complex waypoint-based missions for security, construction monitoring, asset inspection, and public safety or first response.

And for teams that require additional features such as payload control, grid missions, and comprehensive mission logging, the company is offering FlytNow Live+ – typically valued at $1,188 per drone per year – for $139 this holiday season.

Also read: DJI FPV Drone Combo drops to $999 for Black Friday, plus free goodies

In addition, for those exploring drone-in-a-box technology and testing autonomous aerial workflows without a docking station, the Flytnow Auto+ Starter Kit is also available at nearly 70% off its usual retail price. This kit can help drone operators to run autonomous missions and land their drones with centimeter-level accuracy, testing the waters for autonomous operations before making the crucial business decision of building or purchasing a docking station.

In the meantime, FlytBase is also giving away free annual subscriptions of FlytNow Live to five lucky winners.

Click here to explore all Black Friday deals by FlytBase, and here to participate in the giveaway.

Read more: DJI’s 2021 holiday deals include exclusive free gifts, weekly giveaways

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos