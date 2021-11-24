Black Friday Drone Shopping Guide [Video]

DroneDJ’s Yifei Zhao and Seth Kurkowski discussed what deals are available this week for Black Friday 2021. Watch DroneDJ’s weekly livestream below.

Drones

This year we haven’t seen many eye-popping deals from manufactures or retailers, but some have shown up that could convince you to make an upgrade. Listed below are Yifei and Seth’s favorite deals they have found so far:

Yifei: Mini 2 Bundle (microSD, bag, and software) for $449 (35% off) on Adorama

Seth: DJI FPV Combo (drone, headset, controller) for $999 (23% off) on Amazon

Honorable Mention: Skydio 2 Starter Kit for $949 (29% off) on Skydio’s shop

Like we said, not many of the drone deals are eye-popping. However, if you were already planning to purchase one of these drones, we suggest doing so now, as you will save a good amount. A final deal to point out is from DronePoint. It has a sale on the Phantom 4 Pro V2 if you want to get $200 off an upgrade or addition to your fleet.

Accessories

Some great savings can be found on microSD and regular SD cards on Amazon and B&H. You can also find savings on portable SSDs. All of these deals, and more, can be found in our Black Friday Buyer’s Guide, which is updated regularly.

One of the big letdowns so far has been the lack of battery specials. Unless you are getting one of the drone bundles, you will be paying full price for extra batteries. Hopefully, later this holiday season, we will see discounts here.

DroneDJ’s weekly livestream happens on Wednesday mornings over on our YouTube channel, hosted by Yifei and Seth.

