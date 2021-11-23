Best Drone deals for Black Friday 2021: DJI, Skydio, action cams, more

We didn’t expect much this year in savings from drone manufacturers due to the chip shortage and supply chain issues. However, we found a good selection of deals from different retailers. You can check out these Black Friday deals below.

DJI Drones

This year’s deals from DJI come mostly from B&H, Adorama, and Amazon instead of directly from DJI. We hoped the brand new Mavic 3 would show up on our list, but we will have to wait for next year to see the latest DJI family member have its price marked down.

So far, the best deal is DJI’s FPV Combo, which comes with the drone, goggles, controller, and loads of extra accessories for $999 on Amazon and B&H. DJI’s Mini and Air drones also are featuring savings for Black Friday:

Mini Fly More Combo at $399 ($100 off) at B&H (plus free propeller holder) and Amazon

Air 2S with Battery and Strobe light for $1,125.78 ($62 off) at B&H

Mini 2 Fly More Combo with added accessories for $599 at Adorama

Mini SE with added accessories for $355 at Adorama Similar package (minus the microSD card) on B&H for $309.95



Other DJI products

DJI’s amazing gimbals are also on sale this week through B&H. If you’re looking for a gimbal for your smartphone, you can get the third or fourth generation of the Osmo Mobile for $99 or $129, respectively. You can also get the Ronin-SC for $160 off (also on Amazon) or the Osmo Pocket for $100 off. Finally, a wide variety of accessories for DJI products can be found discounted too.

Of course, check out DJI’s Holiday Special for unique gift boxes and giveaways – even a chance to win a Mavic 3! Some lucky winners will also be the first to get future released products in 2022.

Skydio

If you are looking to take advantage of Skydio’s advanced AI flying technologies, you can find its Skydio 2 kits discounted on its website. The Starter Kit is now $949 with a $400 discount, and the Sports, Cinema, and Pro bundles are all marked down by $500.

Action Cameras

Some of you may want to make an upgrade or grab a few more action cameras for your homebuilt FPV drones. While not a lot, GoPro’s HERO 10, 9, and 8 Black action cameras are discounted by $50 on B&H. You can find the same deal for the 10 and 9 on Amazon, making the new prices $449, $349, and $249, respectively.

There aren’t many deals for Insta360 yet, but if you buy any of the ONE R action cameras on B&H, you will get a free Fast Charge Hub included. Also, if you buy the GO 2, you can get a free Lens Guard.

Storage solutions

While the deals everyone is looking for are with the drones, SD and SSD storage have some of the flashy deals everyone may want.

For most drones, you will need microSD cards to record photos or videos. SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSD cards are on sale at B&H, starting at $14.29 for 64GB and ending at $174.99 for the 1TB card. However, it looks like you can get similar or better prices for these on Amazon as well.

If you also need SD cards or want to make the upgrade to SanDisk’s Extreme PRO lineup, now is your time to do it. Its UHS-I SD cards are starting at 61% percent off on B&H, and UHS-II cards are marked down too, but only slightly. Again, similar or better pricing can be found on Amazon. Check out these and the microSD cards soon as they are set to expire before Thanksgiving day.

Portable SSDs can make for great companions out in the field when capturing photos or video with your drone. Both SanDisk and Samsung have deals on their portable USB-C SSDs.

SanDisk Extreme SSD starts at $79.99 (V2 starts at $84.99) at B&H

Samsung T5 SSD starts at $109.99 at Amazon

Samsung T7 SSD starts at $79.99 at Amazon

Check back here throughout the rest of this week for more deals as they become available. Also, check out 9to5Toy’s Black Friday guide to find more deals this week.

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos