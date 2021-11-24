Insta360 Black Friday deals go live!

Insta360’s Black Friday deals are now live! Hop in and take a look, there are some great deals here.

Insta360 makes great products – including cameras often used by FPV pilots. In fact we recently covered the company’s GO 2, which is an amazing little wonder about the size of your thumb (assuming here you have an average thumb), and which weighs less than an ounce. It’s perfect for small CineWhoops, plus just an awesome camera for capturing moments.

And now, the GO 2 – and other Insta360 products – are on sale as part of the company’s annual Black Friday event.

What’s on sale?

Well, pretty much everything. And it’s not one of those ‘Hey, here’s a deal on old outdated stock’ kind of events. The products that will be going on sale are all current.

So, what’s the rundown?

Let’s start with the GO 2

The Insta360 GO 2 will ship its 32GB version at 10 per cent off the regular retail price of $299.99, plus the company is throwing in a free lens guard valued at $10. So you pay $269.99 and get the lens guard tossed in, for a total savings of $40 USD. You can take a closer look here – but the sale doesn’t start until the 24th.

The Insta360 ONE X2

This is also an amazing camera – and one that shoots really great no-fuss 360° stills and video. What’s more, with Insta360’s free desktop editing software, you can really produce some truly amazing videos. There’s also a very powerful mobile app that can use AI to quickly pull together and edit your highlights. There are endless mind-bending shots you can do with this camera.

If you’ve seen Richard Browning of Gravity Industries flying his jet suit, you’ve likely either seen the ONE X (the ONE X2’s predecessor) in the shot, or seen footage taken with the camera. You can see it, on the end of its Invisible Selfie Stick, at about the :38 mark of this video:

Richard Browning uses the ONE X when he produces these videos…

The ONE X2 offers significant improvements on the ONE X, and will also be on for 10 per cent off. Regularly $429.99, will be $386.99 and right here. (Depending on what kit you purchase, you may also be eligible for an Invisible Selfie Stick.)

The mighty ONE R

This is a roughly GoPro-sized camera, but its modular design has allowed Insta360 to produce multiple variants, using different lenses. Most variations are wide-angle kits, but one of the kits comes with a twin lens module to allow to shoot really gorgeous 4K 360° footage. Plenty of FPV pilots use these cameras, though most often in either the wide-angle format or in the stripped down naked version, the SMO 4K.

Anyway, every single camera or package will be 15 per cent off.

This is a highly flexible camera solution with great imaging…

The Insta360 ONE R package deals

If you’re interested in the ONE R, here are your options and pricing, starting from the most comprehensive (and priciest) kit and working our way down:

ONE R Ultimate Kit

This one has comes with a both the wide-angle lens and the twin lens for 360° shooting, along with some other widgets, including a free Invisible Selfie Stick. Regularly priced at $789.86, it’s now on for $620.46, for a savings of $169.50. The Ultimate kit also ships with a free case. You can get more details or order here.

ONE R 1″ Edition

The distinctive ONE R 1″ Edition…

This one features a 1″ x 1″ wide angle module with Leica glass, as well as a GoPro-like mounting bracket (which, I’m pretty sure, is compatible with all other GoPro mounting widgets some of you undoubtedly have. Regularly $549.99, it’s now $467.49. That’s $82 off, and you can find out more here.

And what about the rest?

Well, there are still other ONE R combos at 15 per cent off. They are:

The ONE R Twin Edition is on for $407.99. That’s $72 off.

The ONE R 360 Edition is on sale for $365.49, a savings of $64. More here.

The ONE R 4K Edition is now $254.99, a savings of $45. Deets here.

Wait, there’s more!

And there is.

For those of you with big pockets, or big ambitions for 360° shoots with 3D depth, there’s a deep discount on the Insta360 Pro II.

The Insta360 Pro II is an amazing camera…

This is actually a phenomenal camera…and if I had the coin to spare I’d consider it. (In fact, two of my pro video friends – including one recognized as one of Canada’s leading VR and immersive experience experts – both have these cameras).

But they’re not inexpensive. The Pro II retails for $4999.

Right now, though, it’s 10 per cent off. Plus, they’re shipping it with a free extra battery and a free charging station. That’s a savings of $698. If you’re really serious, go check out their Titan.

While these cameras are pricey, it was only a few years ago that Nokia’s Ozo – one of the first cameras of its kind – was being sold for somewhere around the $60-$70K mark. So, viewed in that lens, these are a steal.

DroneDJ’s Take

What can we say?

Insta360 is truly the world leader in consumer and pro VR. While we don’t know how many cameras this Shenzhen-based company sells, you can bet it’s a lot. The company produces a phenomenal mobile app for these products and seems to be really responsive to customers.

These products don’t go on sale often. So if you’re interested…now might be the time to pull the pin.

