DJI rolling out Mavic 3 Fly More Combo with the DJI RC Pro

DJI fans who held off jumping at the initial Mavic 3 packages in the hopes of getting more variety or value in later iterations may be rewarded – soon enough, anyway. Today the company announced it’s rolling out a Mavic 3 Fly More Combo that includes the DJI RC Pro controller.

Announced in the form of a thank you note to customers on its DJI Forum, the company said it had heard and duly noted user disappointment in having to purchase the RC Pro controller separately from the various Mavic 3 packages initially offered. As a result, DJI says it will be including the pro-grade controller as part of bundles it will start selling in China on December 20. It will then expand the availability of that package to North America and some European markets in the first quarter of next year if demand warrants it.

“Thank you for your great support towards the launch of the Mavic 3 series,” the post began. “We heard you and learnt that a lot of you loved to try the new DJI RC Pro but had to make the purchase separately. In order to improve user experience, we decided to introduce a new DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo with the DJI RC Pro.”

Possibly anticipating the groans – if not perhaps even more unhappy sounds – coming from people who’d already bought the Mavic 3 with extant controllers, DJI says it will take steps to make things right and keep all clients happy regardless of the timing of their buying impulses.

“We understand that customers in some regions have purchased the DJI RC Pro separately before this new combo is introduced,” DJI noted. “We will compensate these customers with DJI credit and coupons later. For more details of the program, please pay attention to our official communication channels.”

It’s understandable why DJI fans would want to be able to pair the Mavic 3 craft with the top-of-the-line RC Pro. The unit is equipped with a next-generation processor, O3+ video transmission technology, and 4G network communication capabilities. Why fly a cutting-edge, flagship DJI Mavic 3 with a good but not equally powerful controller?

Given what DJI plans to pack into the new bundle, it’s also understandable that users who’ve waited to take the Mavic 3 dive till now may rush to take the plunge when the new packs come their way.

The new DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC Pro) includes a Mavic 3 drone, 3 Intelligent Flight Batteries, 1 DJI RC Pro, 1 Battery Charger, 1 Battery Charging Hub, 1 Storage Cover, 6 pairs of Propellers, 1 Set of ND Filters (ND4\8\16\32), 1 Convertible Carrying Bag, and other essential items.

In markets where Mavic 3 craft are available, buyers will have the choice between Mavic 3 Standard (currently $2,199), DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo ($2,999), and DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo ($4,999), and the yet to be priced DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC Pro) options.

