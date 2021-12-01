Komatsu launches Smart Construction Drone tool to simplify production tracking, billing

Construction equipment giant Komatsu says it is integrating drones into its suite of job site technologies to enable contractors to analyze data throughout each project phase, tracking production and billing with precision. The Smart Construction Drone joins Komatsu’s Smart Construction solutions, an umbrella of applications designed to help builders better manage projects remotely and in near real time.

Contractors know that accurate numbers to track job site activity and topography can mean the difference between completing a project on time and on budget.

Komatsu’s Smart Construction Drone survey technology eases the collection of accurate topographical data, capturing quantities for production tracking and billing without having workers walk the job site to do a manual survey. Also, unlike the downtime that comes with a walking survey, production disruptions are limited since flights are high above the ground activities.

Contractors can gather and analyze data throughout each project phase with topographic surveys that incorporate hundreds of thousands of data points. With the capability to take still photos from up to 400 feet above ground level or under bridge decks, Smart Construction Drone can be used for pre-job verification or to keep stakeholders up-to-date.

It’s worth noting that Smart Construction Drone pairs well with Smart Construction Dashboard that collates data from multiple sources into one comprehensive view. The dashboard combines 3D design data with aerial mapping and intelligent machine data to let contractors confirm quantities and visualize job site progress. It is powered by the 3D visualization power and geospatial accuracy of Cesium, a leading platform to visualize, analyze, and share 3D data.

Kevin Hawkinson, vice president of operations at AW Oakes & Son, swears by Komatsu’s Smart Construction Dashboard. He says:

When the Smart Construction group came in, they integrated everything together, and the transition felt seamless. Now, we can take the data, transfer it to the machines, get data back from the machines to the office, and utilize all of that information across the board for bidding, customer reference, and billing.

