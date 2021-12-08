Dedrone, Swisscom team up with anti-drone security solution

San Francisco-based airspace security specialist Dedrone is teaming up with European telecommunications company Swisscom Broadcast to provide clients protection from invasive drones.

The companies announced the partnership on Tuesday, proposing joint services to defend people, property, and data from unauthorized drone intrusions. Under the agreement, Swisscom Broadcast will deploy Dedrone technologies as an integrated counter-drone option within its wider offers to enterprise customers. Initially focused in Swisscom’s primary markets, the detect, identify, and mitigate solutions provided by Dedrone will be used to safeguard critical infrastructure, airports, and large event venues. It will also be extended to companies within Switzerland’s enormous pharmaceutical and watchmaking industries.

Parallel to those clients, the paired Swisscom-Dedrone package will be made available to law enforcement agencies in their work ensuring public safety and neutralizing threats UAVs may pose.

Dedrone tech detects, locates, and even identifies the brand and type of drones encroaching on restricted airspace. In many cases, it can also reveal payloads being carried by those crafts. Its platforms provide data on where UAV have come from and where they are heading and can include mitigation tools to ground and decommission intruding drones.

In offering the combined service, Swisscom will support customers in the installation and implementation of Dedrone systems, which span from a basic module for detecting drones to those integrating tracking and anti-UAV neutralization capacities. The offer meets requirements of both the German and Swiss U-Space platforms.

“Dedrone’s Smart airspace security solution is the foundation for Swisscom Broadcast customers to protect their airspace from unauthorized drones,” says Swisscom Broadcast drone security leader Danny Schmid. “We have already successfully implemented our first joint projects.”

The joint initiative was taken in light of the rapidly rising numbers of drones operating a variety of enterprise and leisure missions, and the accompanying threats that both unintentionally intruding and willfully malicious drones can pose.

Up until now, most non-government and military actors have largely relied on the cooperation of UAV operators to follow national flight rules and avoid prohibited airspaces. But with accidental, intentional, and even actively destructive drone flights a growing concern, many infrastructure operators, critical facilities, and private companies are seeking specialized defense solutions against potentially malevolent UAV encroachment.

“As Switzerland helps lead the globe in drone innovation, we are thrilled to be united with Swisscom Broadcast to offer our solutions for the safe integration of drones into the Swiss airspace,” says Dedrone CEO Aaditya Devarakonda. “Dedrone is the top choice for security teams to protect the world’s most sophisticated and secure sites from drone-based interruptions, and with Swisscom Broadcast, we are delighted to deliver smart airspace security to several of Switzerland’s most prized and protected sites.”

