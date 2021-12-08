DroneDJ Weekly: New Mavic 3 combo, Sony Airpeak S1 ship date, and more [Video]

This week on DroneDJ’s weekly live show, Yifei and Seth discuss some of the top stories from the past week. Check out the top stories this week and watch the live DroneDJ news round-up show below.

Mavic 3 Fly More Combo with RC Pro Controller in China

In a forum post, DJI announced that they would be bringing a new Mavic 3 bundle to the Chinese market. This bundle will answer the complaints of needing to purchase the top-of-the-line RC Pro controller separately – there is no word if this will be available in other parts of the world, but it would certainly be highly desired.

While both the smartphone and pro controllers have their use cases, most Mavic 3 flyers would prefer bundling the drone with the more advanced controller instead of needing to purchase both.

Sony Airpeak preorders ship December 24

The long-awaited Sony Airpeak S1 will start shipping its preorders on Christmas Eve. This news didn’t come from Sony, but rather from third-party retailers that updated their product pages stating the shipping date.

This is Sony’s debut into the professional drone market, and the S1’s biggest selling point is the price. At $8,999.99, it is much cheaper than alternative drones, such as the Freefly Astro or DJI’s enterprise solutions. However, we are still waiting on a full release of the S1’s specs from Sony, most notably the battery. We don’t have weight or capacity for them yet, although you can buy them.

New BETAFPV Pavo360 drone with insta360

We had a new drone released this week by BETAFPV. The Pavo360 is an ultralight FPV drone specially designed to hold the SMO 360 camera, developed in partnership with insta360. This allows you to get great 360 videos from the air without having the drone be in the frame.

The drone comes in at 326 g without the camera, and the SMO 360 is 55 g. Making it a relatively light package for 360 videos, but not low enough to skirt needing to register it with the FAA. Between the drone and camera, which are both sold separately, the cost will come in at $869.98, and you can purchase it from the company’s website.

EHang starts test sightseeing flights in Bali

This week, EHang conducted a test flight of its 216 eVTOL, simulating a five-minute flight around Bali. This flight was an autonomous sightseeing excursion, something we could book in the future instead of piloted helicopter tours.

This is another test flight in a build-up of eVTOL activity by several other companies across Asia. Something about this region, either lack of regulation or a more open government to sponsor these flights, could draw these companies from around the globe.

Watch DroneDJ‘s weekly live news round-up

Every Wednesday, DroneDJ live streams a round-up of news topics from the week over on YouTube. Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to never to miss one again.

